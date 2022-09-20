^

Vhong Navarro detained by NBI following arrest warrant for rape

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 4:12pm
Vhong Navarro detained by NBI following arrest warrant for rape
Vhong Navarro confers with his lawyer after he surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation in Quezon City yesterday.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host-actor Vhong Navarro has been detained in National Bureau of Investigation-Security and Management Section (NBI-SMS) after he surrendered following an arrest warrant for acts of lasciviousness and rape filed by model Deniece Cornejo.

In a text message sent out to media reporters including Philstar.com, NBI Information Division Chief Nic Suarez confirmed that Navarro was transferred from the NBI National Capital Region office in Quezon City where he submitted himself to NBI custody.

"Nasa NBI Manila na [siya]. Sa detention center. He was transferred this morning," said Suarez.

Navarro's lawyer, Atty. Alma Mallonga, also confirmed her client's transfer, "May kulang na materials but will definitely file MR (motion for reconsideration) today or tomorrow."

Last July, Cornejo was given another chance to air her side regarding sexual harassment allegations she filed against Navarro following a decision by the Court of Appeals in her favor.

Navarro intended to post a P36,000 bail in response to the warrant of arrest on acts of lasciviousness, however, the second warrant of arrest, the one on rape, is non-bailable.

Mallonga reiterated that Navarro is the “victim of illegal detention and grave coercion,” contrary to the claim of Cornejo, though her client is open to a dialogue with Cornejo’s camp to drop the cases filed against Navarro.

