'Binabaligtad kami': Vhong Navarro faces non-bailable arrest warrant

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vhong Navarro admitted that he’s devastated after the Taguig Metropolitan Court released the warrant of arrest against him for acts of lasciviousness filed by model Deniece Cornejo.

In an interview with the media, Vhong said he thought that the case was over.

“‘Yun nga lang ang nakakalungkot kasi for how many years, akala namin nila Atty. (Alma Mallonga), ng aming legal team, tapos na, patapos na. Kaya nagulat kami, parang after ilang years, eto uli nabuhay,” Vhong said.

Vhong reiterated that he’s the victim in the case, attesting that all his statements are all true.

“At parang ako pa 'yung nababaligtad. Na ako 'yung biktima, so parang ang hirap paniwalaan. So ako, mula noong 2014, inilahad ko lahat ng nangyari. Wala akong itinago, sinabi ko lahat. Alam ng Panginoon iyon. Nagsasabi ako ng totoo, kaya ngayon ang bigat ng loob ko,” he said.

“Ba’t parang ganito? Para mabuhay, at the same time, ngayon binabaligtad kami,” Vhong added.

Vhong was slapped by a non-bailable second arrest warrant yesterday after the first was released.

Issued by Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69 Presiding Judge Loralie Cruz Datahan, the one-page order said that “the bail for the release of the accused is ‘NOT BAILABLE for RAPE under Article 266-A of the RPC (Revised Penal Code) as amended by RA 8353’.”

Last July, the Court of Appeals (CA) granted Deniece’s appeal and was given another chance to air her side on the sexual harassment allegations she filed against Vhong.

