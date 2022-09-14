^

'I didn't want drama': Alodia Gosiengfiao recalls breakup with Wil Dasovich, why marrying someone else

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 2:41pm
Celebrity couple Wil Dasovich and Alodia Gosiengfiao
Wil Dasovich via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich already broke up a month before she revealed that they parted ways. 

In her interview with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, Alodia said she didn’t want any noise about their breakup, but their fans kept on asking what the status of their relationship was. 

"As much as possible, I didn't want any noise, I didn't want any drama, to be honest," Alodia told Belo for the latter's vlog. 

"But eventually, people kept on asking what happened, and I was flying to LA at that time and everyone in the airport was asking where was my ex. So it was hard for me to lie, kasi. Eventually, I had to post online so that people know," she continued. 

Several months after, Alodia revealed that she has a new boyfriend, businessman Christopher Quimbo. 

The couple then announced their engagement last July. 

Christopher told Alodia in the same interview that he knew that he will propose to her one day. 

"Even after the first month of knowing you, I knew I was gonna propose to you," he told her. 

"If you know, you know. I actually experienced it for myself. Well, if I know, why waste time?" Quimbo said when asked when he realized that Alodia is the one. 

"We like dreaming about the future and when we talk about that, parang it was mostly very positive, happy thoughts," Alodia said. 

"First of all, he understands my real personality. I already explained to him that I'm super shy, it's hard for me to express myself and sometimes, he explains myself better and I just agree!" she added. — Video from Dr. Vicki Belo's YouTube channel

