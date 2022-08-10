^

Entertainment

Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Alodia Gosiengfiao engagement

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 12:00pm
Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Alodia Gosiengfiao engagement
Content creator and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Wil Dasovich
Facebook Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Wil Dasovich seemed unbothered by recent news that his girlfriend of four years, fellow YouTube sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao, is now engaged to another man only months after dating the new guy.

At the re-launch of Prime Video last night, Wil told Philstar.com in an interview exclusive that he is happy for his gamer-cosplayer ex-lover.

“Oh yeah, yeah, I think it’s good,” he said as a reaction to Alodia’s engagement. 

“At the end of the day, hahaha, at the end of the day, I just want everyone to be happy, you know? And ah, yeah.”

Related: Months after breaking up with Wil Dasovich, Alodia Gosiengfiao engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend

When asked about the current state of his heart, he said: “It’s doing alright, you know? It’s okay. It’s alive and well.”

Although he did not verify if he is indeed dating actress Carla Humphries, he said that he, too, plans of getting engaged, “but not in the next five years, maybe.”

“I don’t know. Not anytime soon. Not anytime soon,” he stressed.

Related: Wil Dasovich's latest vlog with Carla Humphries sparks dating rumors

Wil is among the many guests, influencers and celebrities that welcomed Prime Video in the Philippines. Also known as Amazon Prime Video, Prime Video is an American subscription video on-demand streaming and rental service of Amazon offered as a stand-alone service or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription.

In a keynote fireside chat with Next 10 Ventures Founder Benjamin Grubbs at the 2021 Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Erika North, director for Amazon Originals Asia-Pacific, talked about Prime Video’s plan to produce and license content in Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore in 2022, with plans to open an office and create jobs in Singapore, the kind of content she is looking for the region, what the South East Asia creative community can expect when working with Amazon, and Prime Video’s ambition to being the most local of global video streaming services.

RELATED: Wil Dasovich represents Philippines in ‘Squid Game’-style global competition

ALODIA GOSENGFIAO

CARLA HUMPHRIES

WIL DASOVICH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann says Cherie Gil died peacefully in her sleep

Andi Eigenmann says Cherie Gil died peacefully in her sleep

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that her aunt, Cherie Gil, had been battling cancer for almost a year. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Anne Curtis remembers &lsquo;almost mom&rsquo; Cherie Gil

Anne Curtis remembers ‘almost mom’ Cherie Gil

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 32 minutes ago
Anne, the streaming platform’s endorser, spoke fondly about her “almost mom” Cherie.
Entertainment
fbtw
Wil Dasovich represents Philippines in &lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo;-style global competition
Exclusive

Wil Dasovich represents Philippines in ‘Squid Game’-style global competition

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
After “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7” (PBB) last 2017, former PBB housemate Wil Dasovich will participate in another...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jane De Leon pressured about 'Darna' replacing 'Ang Probinsyano'

Jane De Leon pressured about 'Darna' replacing 'Ang Probinsyano'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon admitted that she's pressured that her fantasy TV series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" will replace...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda trends anew

Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda trends anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
A video of Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda in 2014 resurfaced online after the veteran actress' death. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Garrett Bolden takes on Miss Saigon

Garrett Bolden takes on Miss Saigon

By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
“Maninibago ako but I’m willing to learn everything for my role,” said The Clash alum Garrett...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user