Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Alodia Gosiengfiao engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Wil Dasovich seemed unbothered by recent news that his girlfriend of four years, fellow YouTube sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao, is now engaged to another man only months after dating the new guy.

At the re-launch of Prime Video last night, Wil told Philstar.com in an interview exclusive that he is happy for his gamer-cosplayer ex-lover.

“Oh yeah, yeah, I think it’s good,” he said as a reaction to Alodia’s engagement.

“At the end of the day, hahaha, at the end of the day, I just want everyone to be happy, you know? And ah, yeah.”

When asked about the current state of his heart, he said: “It’s doing alright, you know? It’s okay. It’s alive and well.”

Although he did not verify if he is indeed dating actress Carla Humphries, he said that he, too, plans of getting engaged, “but not in the next five years, maybe.”

“I don’t know. Not anytime soon. Not anytime soon,” he stressed.

Wil is among the many guests, influencers and celebrities that welcomed Prime Video in the Philippines. Also known as Amazon Prime Video, Prime Video is an American subscription video on-demand streaming and rental service of Amazon offered as a stand-alone service or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription.

In a keynote fireside chat with Next 10 Ventures Founder Benjamin Grubbs at the 2021 Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Erika North, director for Amazon Originals Asia-Pacific, talked about Prime Video’s plan to produce and license content in Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Singapore in 2022, with plans to open an office and create jobs in Singapore, the kind of content she is looking for the region, what the South East Asia creative community can expect when working with Amazon, and Prime Video’s ambition to being the most local of global video streaming services.

