Hipon Girl says Willie Revillame fully supports her Binibining Pilipinas journey

Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol before the final screening of Binibining Pilipinas on April 22, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Budol, popularly known as “Hipon Girl,” revealed that host Willie Revillame fully supports her to her Binibining Pilipinas journey.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com before the final screening of the pageant on Friday, Herlene said Willie once told her before that she will fulfill her dream of being a pageant contestant.

“Dati kasi sabi niya sa akin 'sige balang araw makakamtan mo din ang gusto mo' kasi may mga taong nagsasabi sa kanya na 'Kuya Wil bat hindi mo isali si Hipon?' E siyempre ang priority ko po noon dati, mag trabaho nang magtrabaho, ngayon po talaga aabutin ko yung pangarap ko na maging official candidate ng Binibining Pilipinas,” she said.

She said that she joined the pageant for self-development.

“Self-development po para sa sarili ko. Ito po yung tamang lugar dahil isa po 'to sa prestigous pageant sa buong Pilipinas,” she said.

Herlene also said that she credits Kagandahang Flores for her trainings.

“SIla po yung utak sa pagsali ko. Kung hindi po dahil sa kanila, hindi ko po matututunan yung mga bagay sa pageant industry,” she said.

She also reiterated her plans to use the Filipino language in the upcoming question and answer segment as she addressed her bashers.

“Magta-Tagalog lang po talaga ko sa Q&A para ma-express ko po talaga yung gusto kong sabihin kasi hindi ako masyadong perfect sa English mas prefer ko talaga ang Tagalog,” she said.

“Okay lang po yung. HIndi naman po lahat ng tao mapi-please mo e. HIndi naman lahat ng tao kayang tignan ang kapasidad ng utak ko kaya naging honest lang po ako. Mas okay na sabihin ko na agad kaysa mag-expect sila sa akin,” she added.

Herlene is now an official candidate of Binibining Pilipinas. She is included in the pageant’s Top 40.

