Wil Dasovich's latest vlog with Carla Humphries sparks dating rumors

Wil Dasovich and Carla Humphries in Urban Lights in Los Angeles County Museum of Art

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Wil Dasovich and his family was joined by actress Carla Humphries in a food tour in the United States, sparking dating rumors between the two.

In Wil's YouTube channel, Wil and Carla can be seen exploring Filipino food in San Francisco.

"This is the ultimate Filipino food tour around San Francisco. Today's video features 4 of the top spots in the Bay Area - Abaca, The Lumpia Company, Senor sisig, and FOB Kitchen!" Wil wrote in the description of his video.

Carla also took to her Instagram account to share some video clips of the tour.

"The Ultimate Filipino Food Tour of San Francisco," Carla wrote in the caption.

Recently, Wil and Carla also took to their Instagram accounts to share a photo of themselves while hanging out in Urban Lights in Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

"Backyard tourists," they both captioned the post. —Video from Wil Dasovich YouTube channel

