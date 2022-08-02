Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judges, with Cece Asuncion in the center wearing shorts with his Barong

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned what appeared to be "boxers" to go with his Barong Tagalog during the coronation night last July 31, 2022.

The founder and director of Slay Model Management was actually wearing customized shorts by Camarines Sur-born designer Avel Bacudio, and paired it with knee-high socks and Dr. Martens boots made from burgundy leather.

But that didn't stop Internet users from giving comments about Asuncion's outfit, especially in a photo posted on the official Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page that showed Asuncion with his fellow judges.

One user joked Asuncion might have thought the coronation night was only being done via a Zoom virtual meeting, hence his work-from-home outfit. Another Internet user poked fun at the event starting late, so the judge still forgot to wear pants.

Others were more critical of Asuncion's outfit choice, with one saying, "Barong Tagalog should be worn with respect and dignity" while another said: "Such a disrespect to our culture, social etiquette and to decency itself! This should have never been allowed by the organization!"

A particular user went to as far as asking a rhetorical question that directly hit Asuncion, "Has the man not been briefed about decency, delicadeza, patriotism, pride, and respect?"

The judge addressed the comments when he reposted the photo on his social media accounts by saying, "Sa mga bumabatikos sa pagpili ko ng suot ko, sana magsumikap kayo at balang araw, ma-invite rin kayo mag judge. Love you, mean it!"

Bacudio also backed his creation by saying it was inspired by the traditional clothing of Bagobo men, and even used fabric from Mindanao.

Asuncion was also full of praises for contestant Herlene Nicole Budol, better known as "Hipon Girl," who finished 1st runner-up after she fulfilled her promise to respond in Filipino upon making it to the Top 12 and Q&A portion.

Nicole Borromeo was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2022, Gabrielle Camille Basiano won Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022, Chelsea Fernandez was named Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022, while Roberta Angela Tamondong was crowned Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2022. Stacey Daniella Gabriel was 2nd runner-up behind Budol.

