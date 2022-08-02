^

Entertainment

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 11:47am
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong
The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judges, with Cece Asuncion in the center wearing shorts with his Barong
Binibining Pilipinas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned what appeared to be "boxers" to go with his Barong Tagalog during the coronation night last July 31, 2022.

The founder and director of Slay Model Management was actually wearing customized shorts by Camarines Sur-born designer Avel Bacudio, and paired it with knee-high socks and Dr. Martens boots made from burgundy leather.

But that didn't stop Internet users from giving comments about Asuncion's outfit, especially in a photo posted on the official Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page that showed Asuncion with his fellow judges.

One user joked Asuncion might have thought the coronation night was only being done via a Zoom virtual meeting, hence his work-from-home outfit. Another Internet user poked fun at the event starting late, so the judge still forgot to wear pants.

Others were more critical of Asuncion's outfit choice, with one saying, "Barong Tagalog should be worn with respect and dignity" while another said: "Such a disrespect to our culture, social etiquette and to decency itself! This should have never been allowed by the organization!"

Related: LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, special awards

A particular user went to as far as asking a rhetorical question that directly hit Asuncion, "Has the man not been briefed about decency, delicadeza, patriotism, pride, and respect?"

The judge addressed the comments when he reposted the photo on his social media accounts by saying, "Sa mga bumabatikos sa pagpili ko ng suot ko, sana magsumikap kayo at balang araw, ma-invite rin kayo mag judge. Love you, mean it!"

Bacudio also backed his creation by saying it was inspired by the traditional clothing of Bagobo men, and even used fabric from Mindanao.

Asuncion was also full of praises for contestant Herlene Nicole Budol, better known as "Hipon Girl," who finished 1st runner-up after she fulfilled her promise to respond in Filipino upon making it to the Top 12 and Q&A portion.

Nicole Borromeo was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2022, Gabrielle Camille Basiano won Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022, Chelsea Fernandez was named Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022, while Roberta Angela Tamondong was crowned Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2022. Stacey Daniella Gabriel was 2nd runner-up behind Budol.

RELATED: Buwan ng Wika: Hipon Girl fulfills promise to speak Filipino at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

BARONG TAGALOG

BINIBINING PILIPINAS

BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2022

BOXERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
Steve Harvey moment? Cebu's Nicole Borromeo bags Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

Steve Harvey moment? Cebu's Nicole Borromeo bags Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"Is this a Pia Wurtzbach or Steve Harvey moment?"
Entertainment
fbtw
Steve Harvey moment? Cebu's Nicole Borromeo bags Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

Steve Harvey moment? Cebu's Nicole Borromeo bags Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"Is this a Pia Wurtzbach or Steve Harvey moment?"
Entertainment
fbtw
Transcript of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 12 Q&A portion

Transcript of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 12 Q&A portion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night was held tonight in Araneta Coliseum, paving the way to the crowning of a new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Catriona Gray assures no 'Steve Harvey moment' delayed Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Catriona Gray assures no 'Steve Harvey moment' delayed Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 30 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray assured the public that she and co-host, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to remove offensive lyric after disabled community outcry

4 hours ago
Beyonce will remove a derogatory term for disabled people from her new song "Heated," a spokesperson said Monday, after its...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Alden Richards stays motivated in his career

How Alden Richards stays motivated in his career

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 13 hours ago
‘’Pag tumutulong ka na hindi nagbibilang and then you see these kids prosper because of their hard work, it’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny and Belle look back on &lsquo;life-changing&rsquo; He&rsquo;s Into Her journey

Donny and Belle look back on ‘life-changing’ He’s Into Her journey

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
With He’s Into Her Season 2 coming to a conclusion tomorrow, Aug. 3, lead stars Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan looked...
Entertainment
fbtw
TikTok loves Andrew E

TikTok loves Andrew E

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
TikTok is a social media platform, where users can upload short videos of themselves singing, dancing, doing comedy skits,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with