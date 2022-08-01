^

Entertainment

Steve Harvey moment? Cebu's Nicole Borromeo bags Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 1, 2022 | 2:01am
Steve Harvey moment? Cebu's Nicole Borromeo bags Binibining Pilipinas International 2022
Cebu's Nicole Borromeo crowned as Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 at today's coronation night in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 
Bb. Pilipinas via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — "Is this a Pia Wurtzbach or a Steve Harvey moment?"

Many live and online viewers asked such as they had to wait for more than one minute to hear Cebu's Nicole Borromeo crowned as Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 at today's coronation night in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

Lights were dimmed for a moment while the audience had to wait for hosts, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, to announce the last queen to be named. That final reveal reminded many netizens of Wurtzbach's unforgettable coronation as Miss Universe 2015 in the United States. 

Borromeo's winning answer from the Top 12 round came from the question of actor Donny Pangilinan, who asked her to rate herself on a scale of 1 to 10 on how she is a responsible Filipino citizen. 

"As a responsible Filipino citizen, I'd like to give myself a good eight, because I know that there's always room to improve. There's so much I don't know. But there's so much I'm willing to learn. And I hope to do that with you," Borromeo replied. 

The Interior Design student from Cebu bested 40 other candidates that comprised her fellow seasoned pageant contestants as well as TV personalities. 

The new Binibini queens are Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez, and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Angela Tamondong. 

Former "Ang Probinsyano" star Stacey Daniella Gabriel was named 2nd runner-up while crowd favorite and former "Wowowin" host Herlene Nicole Budol was named 1st runner-up. 

Prior to winning the crown, Borromeo was named Miss Millenial Philippines 2019, Miss Millennial Cebu 2019, Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 and Reyna Ng Aliwan 2019. 

RELATED: LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, special awards

BINIBINING PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Live updates: Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Live updates: Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Forty Filipinas will showcase their beauty, intelligence, and grace as they battle it out to win four coveted Bb. Pilipinas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Buwan ng Wika: Hipon Girl fulfills promise to speak Filipino at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Buwan ng Wika: Hipon Girl fulfills promise to speak Filipino at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, fulfilled her promise to speak Tagalog in Binibining Pilipinas 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, special awards

LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners, special awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
A new set of beauty queens that will represent the Philippines in several international pageants have been crowned following...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martial Law film 'Katips' wins big at FAMAS 2022

Martial Law film 'Katips' wins big at FAMAS 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
The Martial Law film, "Katips," bagged seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director and Best Actor for Vince Tañada...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martial Law film 'Katips' wins big at FAMAS 2022

Martial Law film 'Katips' wins big at FAMAS 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
The Martial Law film, "Katips," bagged seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director and Best Actor for Vince Tañada...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 52 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 makes it great at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

SB19 makes it great at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Looking dapper in their white suits like the kings of Pinoy pop (P-pop) that they are becoming, SB19 opened the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl fails to 'budol' Binibining Pilipinas Grand International crown

Hipon Girl fails to 'budol' Binibining Pilipinas Grand International crown

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, ended her Binibining Pilipinas journey as the 1st runner-up in the...
Entertainment
fbtw

FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 12 Q&A portion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night was held tonight in Araneta Coliseum, paving the way to the crowning of a new breed of beauty queens to represent the country in different pageants abroad.
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Ballesteros' 'Tikbalang' design wins Best National Costume at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

Paolo Ballesteros' 'Tikbalang' design wins Best National Costume at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Graciella Sheine Lehmann's effort to strut the stage in the gigantic Tikbalang costume designed by Paolo Ballesteros paid...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with