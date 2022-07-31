Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga’s ‘answered prayer’

Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga open up about the journey of their reconciliation as father and son.

Cesar Montano has clearly passed down his acting genes to son Diego Loyzaga. It may have taken some time, but finally, father and son are starring opposite each other on screen.

They essay a real-life father and son — former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. — in Darryl Yap’s controversial and much-talked-about film Maid in Malacañang, which rolls into cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Their first project together couldn’t have come at a better time, particularly because their relationship has healed from “seven years of estrangement.”

“For the longest time, I was dying to work with my dad and have a better relationship with him. I’m a Mama’s Boy just like (how) I portrayed Pres. Bongbong Marcos… It’s in the script, guys, na ‘pag may problema siya sa dad niya, tatakbo siya sa mommy niya, which is very me. My mom has always been there for me. So, I understand that dynamic,” Diego told The STAR during an exclusive virtual interview with his father.

Cesar bonds with Diego and his daughters Angelina, Sam and Cheska.

Diego is the child of Cesar with actress Teresa Loyzaga.

“That longing and wanting to be the right-hand man of my father, a person that he can trust and a person he knows that when he runs to me (Sir Bongbong), he can trust me. For 27 odd years, I’ve been wanting that from my father so (the film hits) very close to home,” he added.

The veteran star with Diego as a baby.

‘Better than the Dad’

Prior to Maid in Malacañang, Cesar had never really seen his son act but was already hearing positive comments from other people. “Naririnig ko lagi, ‘Uy galing na pala umarte ng anak mo.’ ‘Talaga? Kumusta naman Tagalog niya?’ ‘OK naman, naiintindihan naman,’ sabi ganun,” said the veteran star of Diego, who grew up in Australia.

“Binibiro ko kasi dati si Diego, ‘di kasi marunong mag-Tagalog, na bumarkada ka muna sa mga taga Sta. Ana, Manila kung saan ako lumaki (laughs).

“But now, working with him, I was shocked. Ang galing na nito. And ‘pag iiyak parang gripo na. Parang Judy Ann Santos umiyak eh, like a faucet that you can turn on and off without any problem. Galing!” the proud father said.

Cesar, best-known for his award-winning portrayal as the National Hero Jose Rizal in the 1998 biopic of the same name and his first Hollywood movie The Great Raid in 2005, believes his son will eclipse his achievements in showbiz.

“I always tell him, you’re going to be better than your dad. Hindi mo maabot yung naabot ko, kundi lalagpasan mo. I could see that. He’s still young. And being able to do a role like Bongbong Marcos, it’s a huge challenge for him and he did it well. Hopefully, people watch it so that they can really see Diego’s performance.”

As for Diego, he was left amazed by how his father would look and sound like Marcos Sr. But what made the scenes more unforgettable was the experience of being mentored by his father on set.

He recalled that there was one particular scene where they had to “redo it with a different attack and there was a short break. My dad, nakatalikod siya nung time na yun, and then, he looked at me and got me by the shoulder, ‘Subukan mo yung atake na ganito.’ Lalo akong naluha at naiyak because wow, it feels good that my dad wants us to win the scene.”

For Cesar, it was one of the best sequences he did in the movie. “Because of that scene, I want to do another film with Diego. I’m looking forward to working with him in a different role because I’ve seen his range and his capacity as an actor. I’m now challenged and more motivated after working with him,” he said.

“We definitely helped each other bring out the best (of ourselves) and I love that,” added Diego.

Reconciliation

It was in March this year when Diego surprised his Instagram followers by sharing photos of him and his father having reconciled after seven years — their arms around each other after a basketball game.

Given the journey that led to that touching moment, father and son could only describe their reconciliation as an answered prayer. Their troubled relationship was no showbiz secret, but the love and longing for each other’s presence in their respective lives overruled whatever happened in the past.

In 2018, Diego took a two-year break from showbiz and reportedly focused on his mental health. After returning in 2020, he has since become one of the busiest artists at Viva, starring in one film after another.

He reflected at length: “I’ve made peace with my demons and the biggest one is what I held against my dad for the longest time na hindi naman dapat, hindi ko lang kasi siya naintindihan. But now, I understand him. Perhaps, as he got older also, as I have also, his heart was a lot softer, so was mine. There was no more, you know, going through the adolescent, hormonal (thing) na gigil na gigil ako sa lahat ng bagay.”

“As it went away, what changed was dumami yung love and longing ko for love from my dad. I don’t know when I will find peace between myself and my dad, but, you know, finally it came.

“And when it (did), I said, ‘Thank you, God, thank you so much!’ I’m just so happy that my dad and I reached out to one another. It took one conversation, on a basketball court pa.

“I came there ready to accept anything he would say to me… Alam kong malaki ang pagkakamali ko when I was younger. I was surprised that I felt that in my dad also, ready rin siya…

“Of course, there were some important things that were tackled and addressed. After we got through those couple of things, the rest is history.”

Now, Diego said he couldn’t be any happier to have picked up where he and Cesar left off. Any time, he can just ask his father to play basketball, have dinner or hang out with him and sisters Angelina, Sam and Cheska (Cesar’s daughters with actress Sunshine Cruz).

“My family’s okay, we’re all healthy. We’re all happy. I’m finally getting back to my career. And what an opportunity to do a movie like this with my dad. And nung presscon, magkasama si Mama at saka si Papa. I’m such a blessed kid right now. In my dreams, I was waiting for this moment and now, I’m living them. There’s nothing more I need to ask. God has answered my prayers,” he said.

Turning point

A critical turning point in their relationship was when Cesar was hit with COVID-19 at the height of the Delta surge. According to Diego, the message coming across from his cousins and uncles was that his father was in a critical state.

“This was at the height of the lockdown, the quarantine times. I said I don’t care anymore about the protocol, I want to see my dad… At least, let me talk to the man. Thank God again, people closest to my father, they made the opportunity and I was able to speak to him,” he recalled.

Cesar was in a “really, really bad” state, Diego would find out for himself. “I broke down into tears. My sisters were very emotional, too. The only thought in my head was, ‘What if I don’t get to see him anymore? Hindi pwede, I don’t want to accept this’,” he shared.

“After how many years, hindi ko man lang siya makikita in person and hindi ko siya mahawakan. I can’t say sorry to him in person. It is unfair. Magkakaroon naman ako ng isang problema sa buhay. No. But with the grace of God, gumaling si Dad. Kinaya niya. (As he recovered,) I thought, please let’s not waste time anymore.”

When Cesar was healthy enough for a game of basketball, they finally reconciled in person.

“Sabi ng Panginoon, kayo lang dalawa magkamukha sa mundo dapat magkaayos na kayo,” Cesar mused. “Actually, alam niya yun, I love being with him.”

The actor shared that some of his favorite memories of Diego were when he was a toddler and that his dream for his son (whose full first name is Carlos Diego) before was to be like his uncles — PBA players Chito and Joey Loyzaga — and grandfather Carlos Loyzaga, who was a basketball legend and two-time Olympian.

“Nung sinabi mag-ba-basketball — first love ko basketball — sabi ko, siguro yun na yung cue for us to be together again. Wala namang magulang ang makakatiis sa anak. Siempre magulang palagi nag-iisip anong mas mabuti para sa anak niya, anong ikakabuti sa anak niya… Pero tama yung sinabi niya, he was too young. Lahat tayo dumadaan sa ganun. Kita ko nga kay Diego, mabait pa yan kumpara sa akin nung bata pa ako,” Cesar said.

“Now, I thank God that we’re not just father and son, we’re also basketball buddies and co-actors.”

He couldn’t wait to share more of his learnings about the acting craft with Diego. “And I’m happy and I can’t be more proud that makikita ko na ganyan yung anak ko, ganyan mag-isip. Ako talaga, masasabi ko, ‘Hallelujah!’ Maraming salamat na bumabalik na dahan-dahan sa normal ang mga bagay-bagay. ‘Yun naman talaga ang intention, makita kong maligaya sila.”

Diego likewise wants to make the most out of this fresh start with his dad. There are plans for more onscreen projects together. The Panaghoy Sa Suba director also wants to direct Diego in a film. “And because I’m a songwriter also, I also want him to sing my songs,” he added.

Diego reacted, “I game for that. I know that we will be making a new movie soon also, so ang daming (plans). Just one day at a time. Ayoko rin naman i-rush lahat. Everything has its perfect timing.”

“In His time,” Cesar said.

“Yes, in His time,” Diego agreed.