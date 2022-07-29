^

Zambales hailed Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Best Dancer; Hipon Girl absent

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 3:51pm
Zambales hailed Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Best Dancer; Hipon Girl absent
Binibini 34 Cristine Juliane "CJ" Opiaza being awarded as the Best Dancer by Addlib Dance Studio (left)
MANILA, Philippines — Binibini 34, Cristine Juliane "CJ" Opiaza, was selected as the Best Dancer by Addlib Dance Studio during a dance-off session conducted by its creative/artistic director, Jo Aguda, recently. The Zambales representative used to be a dance crew member in her younger years.

Garbed in identical pink tank tops over denim jeans and sneakers, the candidates gamely moved to the varying upbeat tunes. At the end of the session, there was a dance-off between CJ and Floridablanca's entrant, Jessica Rose McEwen. And the dance mentors decided it was the former who grooved better.

"It helps if a candidate has a dance background because it would aid her in the counting, timing, and projection. Besides, Pinoys have a good sense of rhythm. Dance movements is important especially in production numbers in beauty pageants.

"Today's P-Pop dance class is beneficial for the girls 'cause it will help them with their dancing skills. So, our lesson is all about counting with the music and move with the songs - kasi it's different when you're walking lang in heels. But the proper projection and moving with the music is a different thing, doon sa usual nang inaaral na pagrampa," enthused Addlib Studio's creative/artistic director.

After the dance session, the ladies quenched their thirst by sampling mocktails at the Ounce Manila kiosk just outside the dance studio. The Filipino crafted beverages were sourced from farm produce and Pinoy manufactured labels. The mocktails provided them with enough energy to last the rigorous rehearsals that ensued.

Fan favorite Herlene Nicole Budol was one of few absentees from the dance session. 

Related: Hipon Girl Nicole Budol graduates from college

The 58th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night will unfold on July 31 in Smart Araneta Coliseum. The final show will be beamed live to a nationwide audience through TV5, A2Z, the Kapamilya Channel, and Metro channel networks; and via iWantTFC and the official Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel globally. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

