^

Entertainment

Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 11:34am
Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties
Reigning Bb. Pilipinas queens (left). Crowd favorite Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal (right) elicited the most number of cheers from pageant fans who thronged the former "Wowowin" co-host throughout the route of the parade.
Philstar.com / Earl D. C. Bracamonte; BBP

MANILA, Philippines — Fan favorites and frontrunners sizzled in Justin Aliman's swimwear during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Parade of Beauties around Araneta City's thoroughfares.

Despite the intermittent drizzle, the candidates waved to the cheers of onlookers and supporters.

It had been three years since the last parade happened. The Parade of Beauties is one of the BBP pre-pageant activities that aficionados look forward to each year.

Crowd favorite Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal elicited the most number of cheers from pageant fans who thronged the former "Wowowin" co-host throughout the route of the parade.

Meanwhile, frontrunners Roberta Angela Tamondong of San Pablo, Laguna, Gabrielle Camille Basiano of Borongan, Eastern Samar, and Cyrille Payumo of Porac, Pampanga gamely posed with supporters for selfies and groufies.

"We know that Binibining Pilipinas fans missed our Grand Parade of Beauties that is why we are more than thrilled that we are able to bring it back this year. This has been a great opportunity for the fans to see their favorite candidates up-close, and I'm sure our Binibinis had a great time showing their gratitude to the hordes of supporters who waited for them," intoned Marjorie Go, Assistant Vice President for Marketing of Araneta City.

This is the final week of the competition and candidates are all revved up for the final show. For the unprepared, this is where jitters set in. But for those who have prepared for this journey, this is the moment to peak and shine.

"We invite everyone to  come join us for the grand coronation night as we once again honor the exemplary beauty, grace, intelligence, and passion of every Filipina. We will crown four of the most deserving candidates that will represent our country on the global stage, and we know, as early as now, that these future queens will bring our country and our people pride," enthused Irene Jose, trustee of the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

Catch the Road to the Crown primer tonight, June 25, 6 p.m. on Kumu. Miss Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves and Miss Grand International 2020 Samantha Bernardo will deliver queen-to-queen tutelage that will prepare the new set of queens of the 58th Binibining Pilipinas pageant season. 

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 grand coronation night will unfold on July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. There will be live performances from P-Pop group SB19 and "Pinoy Big Brother" alumna Maymay Entrata. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Hipon Girl flexes latest 'budol': A new house

BINIBINING PILIPINAS

HIPON GIRL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Ella Cruz revealed that she was hurt by the tweets of her screen mother Pokwang while she appreciated the concern of Agot...
Entertainment
fbtw
Direk Paul Soriano shares what to expect at Pres. Marcos&rsquo; first SONA

Direk Paul Soriano shares what to expect at Pres. Marcos’ first SONA

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
From directing campaign commercials to serving as creative consultant at the presidential inauguration, filmmaker Paul Soriano...
Entertainment
fbtw
Revenge travel with Celebrity Beyond

Revenge travel with Celebrity Beyond

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
During a small dinner get-together with friends at the residence of TV executive Law Tan three months ago, cruise connoisseur...
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF winner 'Big Night,' Daniel Padilla, Dingdong Dantes lead FAMAS 2022 nominations

MMFF winner 'Big Night,' Daniel Padilla, Dingdong Dantes lead FAMAS 2022 nominations

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Vince Tañada's "Katips" and Metro Manila Film Festival 2021's big winner "Big Night" lead the nominations for the 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF winner 'Big Night,' Daniel Padilla, Dingdong Dantes lead FAMAS 2022 nominations

MMFF winner 'Big Night,' Daniel Padilla, Dingdong Dantes lead FAMAS 2022 nominations

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Vince Tañada's "Katips" and Metro Manila Film Festival 2021's big winner "Big Night" lead the nominations for the 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;This is now&rsquo;: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

‘This is now’: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Actress Heart Evangelista showed her red carpet entry hours before the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ogag' star Caloy Alde dies at 60

'Ogag' star Caloy Alde dies at 60

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Veteran comedian Caloy Alde died recently. He was 60. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mahika makes magic for Adie and Janine Berdin

Mahika makes magic for Adie and Janine Berdin

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
There is magic in the air and it happened so unexpectedly. Adie and Janine Berdin, two young singers and composers, had already...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo comeback trends after gracing 'ASAP' stage

Sarah Geronimo comeback trends after gracing 'ASAP' stage

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Pop star Sarah Geronimo makes a trending comeback on  Sunday's "ASAP Natin 'To" episode that sent Twitter abuzz
Entertainment
fbtw
Choose your fighter between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans: 'The Gray Man' review

Choose your fighter between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans: 'The Gray Man' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
It's the battle of Hollywood hunks between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix's latest feature film "The Gray Man" by...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with