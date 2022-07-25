Hipon Girl, other frontrunners shine at Binibining Pilipinas 2022's Parade of Beauties

Reigning Bb. Pilipinas queens (left). Crowd favorite Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal (right) elicited the most number of cheers from pageant fans who thronged the former "Wowowin" co-host throughout the route of the parade.

MANILA, Philippines — Fan favorites and frontrunners sizzled in Justin Aliman's swimwear during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Parade of Beauties around Araneta City's thoroughfares.

Despite the intermittent drizzle, the candidates waved to the cheers of onlookers and supporters.

It had been three years since the last parade happened. The Parade of Beauties is one of the BBP pre-pageant activities that aficionados look forward to each year.

Crowd favorite Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal elicited the most number of cheers from pageant fans who thronged the former "Wowowin" co-host throughout the route of the parade.

Meanwhile, frontrunners Roberta Angela Tamondong of San Pablo, Laguna, Gabrielle Camille Basiano of Borongan, Eastern Samar, and Cyrille Payumo of Porac, Pampanga gamely posed with supporters for selfies and groufies.

"We know that Binibining Pilipinas fans missed our Grand Parade of Beauties that is why we are more than thrilled that we are able to bring it back this year. This has been a great opportunity for the fans to see their favorite candidates up-close, and I'm sure our Binibinis had a great time showing their gratitude to the hordes of supporters who waited for them," intoned Marjorie Go, Assistant Vice President for Marketing of Araneta City.

This is the final week of the competition and candidates are all revved up for the final show. For the unprepared, this is where jitters set in. But for those who have prepared for this journey, this is the moment to peak and shine.

"We invite everyone to come join us for the grand coronation night as we once again honor the exemplary beauty, grace, intelligence, and passion of every Filipina. We will crown four of the most deserving candidates that will represent our country on the global stage, and we know, as early as now, that these future queens will bring our country and our people pride," enthused Irene Jose, trustee of the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

Catch the Road to the Crown primer tonight, June 25, 6 p.m. on Kumu. Miss Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves and Miss Grand International 2020 Samantha Bernardo will deliver queen-to-queen tutelage that will prepare the new set of queens of the 58th Binibining Pilipinas pageant season.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 grand coronation night will unfold on July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. There will be live performances from P-Pop group SB19 and "Pinoy Big Brother" alumna Maymay Entrata. Stay tuned!

