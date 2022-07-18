Hipon Girl Nicole Budol graduates from college

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, just graduated with a degree in Tourism Management from College of Saint John Paul.

In her Instagram account, Herlene posted videos of the graduation ceremony, wherein she can be seen holding the photo of her departed grandmother.

“To my Nanay Bireng & Tatay Oreng, you both are the priceless blessing in my life. I wouldn't be where I am today without your inspiration & support,” Herlene wrote.

“To my Papa Herber, Mama Weng & Mama lhen & Mama @Tracy Pascual & my BUDOL Family for all your guidance. You all made my graduation more special,” she added.

She also thanked her fans for the support.

“To my KaSquammy Thank you for taking the time out & wishing my Graduation. love u all mga KaHiponatics at KaBudol ko dyan. To @sirwil75 & Ate @daisyinutz love u both to the moon & back!” she said.

Herlene is currently competing at the Binibining Pilipinas. The grand coronation night is on July 31 in Smart Araneta Coliseum.

