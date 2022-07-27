Alodia Gosiengfiao still on cloud 9 after engagement with non-showbiz boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Gamer and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao is still on cloud 9 after her engagement with her non-showbiz boyfriend, Christopher Quimbo.

In her Instagram account, Alodia posted photos of her engagement with Christopher.

"Still feels so surreal," she captioned the post.

"Thank you everyone for all the love and warm wishes," she added.

