Alodia Gosiengfiao still on cloud 9 after engagement with non-showbiz boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 2:48pm
Alodia Gosiengfiao still on cloud 9 after engagement with non-showbiz boyfriend
Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao with non-showbiz boyfriend Christopher Quimbo
Alodia Gosiengfiao via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Gamer and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao is still on cloud 9 after her engagement with her non-showbiz boyfriend, Christopher Quimbo.

In her Instagram account, Alodia posted photos of her engagement with Christopher. 

"Still feels so surreal," she captioned the post. 

"Thank you everyone for all the love and warm wishes," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alodia, together with Solenn and Erwan Heusaff, will host the new LazLive episodes aiming to connect shoppers with new ideas and experts from all walks of life, through cooking demonstrations, styling know-how, gaming tips, fitness motivation and more.

LazLive+ will have three episodes featuring Solenn, Erwan, and Alodia from July 27 to 29 and will stream once a week every Wednesday at 7 p.m. starting August 3 to September 28. Coupled with exclusive deals and entertainment that Lazada brings to the fingertips, shoppers can also create more fulfilling moments, big and small, that will enrich their lives and those around them.

“As Southeast Asians continue to add to cart, we want to be that bridge that connects our customers to opportunities that add to life. For us, it’s not just about buying a pan; it’s about owning a pan to add amazing flavours to a delicious meal for loved ones. Likewise, it’s not just about buying a skipping rope; it’s about adding fitness and health to one’s daily routine. Whether it’s a new hobby, honing a skill, creating a more comfortable home or a new look with a style makeover, every product on Lazada has the potential to be the launchpad for enhancing abilities and value-adding to our consumers’ lives,” said Marcus Chew, Chief Marketing Officer, Lazada Group.  

RELATED: Months after breaking up with Wil Dasovich, Alodia Gosiengfiao engaged to non-showbiz boyfriend
 

Entertainment
fbtw
