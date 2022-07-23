Vlogging star Toni Fowler shares her online boundaries for Tyronia

Toni, known as Mommy Oni to her subscribers, lets her unica hija explore her own interests and make her own decisions up to a certain extent, like becoming Sing Galing Kids Junior Singtoker. Toni involves Tyronia on what to do with the latter’s earnings and supervises what she watches online.

We are deep into the era of social media superstars. Nowadays, a development in a content producer’s life such as a breakup or marriage even reaches mainstream news.

Case in point is YouTube vlogger Toni Fowler, known as Mommy Oni to many, who has almost seven million subscribers on the platform and more than nine million on TikTok. Two of the stickiest apps to get the followers more involved in one’s life with its short and long form storytelling.

I spoke with Mommy Oni just this week as we were both squeezing in a good conversation with her daughter Tyronia as well, who is now Sing Galing Kids Junior Singtoker. I was on the road in traffic, in a car with no tint, and while I was going about our question and answer and waiting for the stop light to turn green, I noticed roughly about five street kids outside my window, getting giddy and shouting Mommy Oni and Tyronia’s names. It made me realize the level of popularity they have in today’s entertainment scene.

About two weeks ago, Tyronia even shared her grooves to the tune of Blackpink member Lisa’s Money on stage at the Sing Galing Kiddie Con and that video alone garnered 15 million views and counting. At the age of 10, Mommy Oni said that Tyronia still doesn’t understand their level of popularity.

“Anak, kung ano gusto mo sayawin, sayawin mo lang,” said she. “Alam mo ba, anak, na may ilang milyon na views ka? Alam mo ba gaano kadami yung millions, anak? Alam mo yung 100? One thousand? Maraming, maraming 1,000 iyon, anak! Tapos sasabihin niya, ‘Wow, mommy!’ Ayon, nagugulat siya.”

Toni practices freestyle where she allows her unica hija to explore her own interests and lets her make her own decisions up to a certain extent. Example is Sing Galing Kids. The show was purely Tyronia’s gusto or desire to try and perform on TV.

“Actually, madami na nag-tanong kay Tyronia na mag-artista, pero nung i-ne-explain ko sa kanya ano iyong pag-aartista na kailangan niya mag-memorize, tapos mag-acting sa harap ng camera, ayaw daw niya,” recalled she. “Pero ito kasi performance. Mahilig talaga sumayaw si Tyronia, so sabi niya sa akin, ‘Try natin, mommy.’”

Toni even involved Tyronia on what to do with what she earns from her weekly show on TV5.

Photos from Toni Fowler's Instagram

“Lumaki kasi ako na walang magulang, ate ko lang nagpalaki sa akin,” shared she, “so, bago sa akin ito kaya ginagawa ko talaga lahat para magabayan sa pagpapalaki kay Tyronia.”

Toni had this to say on where they put Tyronia’s salary and it’s not on spur-of-the-moment kind of luxury.

“Sa money ni Tyronia, nag-uusap talaga kami na ‘Anak, ganito, anak…’ Si Tyronia talaga nagsasabi, kunwari may binili kami na bahay, ilalagay niya yung pera niya doon. Sabi ko, sabagay ‘pag namatay si mommy, sayo lahat mapupunta. So, pag nag-i-invest kami, ganoon.”

Besides Sing Galing Kids, Tyronia earns a hefty amount monthly through her YouTube monetization. She now has over 700,000 subscribers and counting. All the content she shoots is under her mom’s supervision and even what she watches online.

“Kung napapansin lang ng mga tao, hindi ko siya masyado i-ne-expose sa channel ko,” said she. “Hindi madalas. Pagdating naman sa mga pinapanuod niya, nanunuod din ako and sinasabi ko, ‘Anak. huwag iyang song na yan, may bad word, hindi pang bata. Nakikinig agad si Tyronia.” The child is three years shy of becoming a pre-teen and that is what Mommy Oni is nervous about.

“Iyong rebellious stage hindi ko pa alam paano ko haharapin. Doon talaga ako natatakot kasi noon wala naman pumipigil sa akin. Pero ngayon syempre andito na si Tyronia, kailangan gabayan,” said Toni.

For her part, Tyronia assured her mom by saying, “Never ko po kayo sasawayin, Mommy.”