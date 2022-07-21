'Spider-Man: No Way Home' extended edition gets Philippine release date

In what is arguably Marvel's biggest movie since "Avengers: Endgame" (and definitely of Columbia Pictures, which co-produces), the studio returns with Tom Holland's third solo movie as the titular web-slinger in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

MANILA, Philippines — An extended version of the blockbuster Marvel movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be making its way to Philippine cinemas this September.

Sony Pictures, who owns the rights to the Marvel webslinger, announced that the global release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version" is to commemorate 60 years of Spider-Man in the comics and 20 years of Spider-Man in film.

Spider-Man first debuted in the Marvel Comics issue Amazing Fantasy No. 15 in August 1962, while Tobey Maguire portrayed the hero in the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" films beginning 2002.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version" consists of supposedly 15 minutes worth of additional and deleted scenes that did not make the theatrical run last December 2021 and January 2022.

Swinging soon to a theater near you! Check out the global releases for #SpiderManNoWayHome – The More Fun Stuff Version and save the date! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/IUTIzTwHbB — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) July 19, 2022

These will likely involve the current Spider-Man Tom Holland spending more time with Maguire and another previous Spider-Man Andrew Garfield, who crossed over from their respective universes.

The new cut will begin its theatrical run in Indonesia on August 31 before spreading to 22 other countries in the next two days.

Related: Great power, great responsibility: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review

"Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version" will arrive in the Philippines on September 7, as well as in Belgium, Brazil, and France.

The film will then be available in Germany, Singapore, and Malaysia the next day, followed by Italy on September 18 then Spain on September 23, and finally in South Korea on October 6.

As of writing, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has collected $1.9 billion (P106.9 billion) at the global box office — half of those from cinemas outside the United States, and not even including China — meaning this new release may push it over the two billion mark.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" directly follows the events of its predecessor which sees Holland's Peter Parker ask help from fellow Avenger Dr. Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that will allow the world to forget he is Spider-Man.

The spell Strange casts causes a rift in the multiverse, causing Maguire and Garfield's Spider-Men to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as their iconic villains.

RELATED: Filipinos well-represented in 'Spider-man: No Way Home', thanks to Lola