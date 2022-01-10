Great power, great responsibility: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review

In what is arguably Marvel's biggest movie since "Avengers: Endgame" (and definitely of Columbia Pictures, which co-produces), the studio returns with Tom Holland's third solo movie as the titular web-slinger in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

MANILA, Philippines — At long last, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing franchise has swung into Philippines theaters, breaking barriers in the box office and the multiverse alike.

Following the events of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Holland's Peter Parker's life and that of his loved ones are turned upside down after his identity was publicly revealed.

With no time for privacy and college applications on the line, Peter turns to fellow Avenger Dr. Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that will allow the world to forget he is Spider-Man.

The young highschooler interrupts Strange's attempts to make the spell to the point he must contain it and set it aside — but not before familiar faces come through and put Peter through his biggest test yet.

This is director Jon Watt's third time helming a Spider-Man film for Marvel and it's high time he is given praise for how he has managed to navigate the growth of this version of Peter Parker. Not only that, he was able to balance with careful control the flow and direction of this film, a difficult feat given the array of characters that take part.

Watts was able to turn away from the worrying issue that this Spider-Man was going to be "the next Iron Man," instead he went back to something that truly speaks to who and what it means to be Spider-Man.

Ever since Tobey Maguire's reiteration of the character under Sam Raimi's trilogy followed by Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb's films, a core lesson for Spider-Man was having to deal with the responsibility of who he is.

Holland's Peter has never had to face such a predicament so big until what transpires here in the film, with that he essentially puts on a more mature performance as he grapples with his great power and the great responsibility that comes with it.

This may be the closest Marvel will get, so far, to having a Sinister Six onscreen, but it was a very well-thought out decision to not just bring back villains who audiences are familiar with but even the actors who made them iconic.

Most impressive among them are Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, who play Norman Osborn/Green Goblin and Otto Octavius/Doc Ock respectively, both many consider the best Spider-Man villains ever put to screen — and they prove that once again.

Dafoe in particular has really leaned further into his diabolic persona of the Goblin, which further pushes Holland's Peter to the brink of realizing and accepting why one becomes a villain, something that Molina mastered in "Spider-Man 2" and continues here.

Additionally, both Dafoe and Molina look amazing given their ages (both are over 65) thanks to de-aging technology, and you would not have guessed that Doc Ock's arms were fully digital. The triumphant visual effects has steadily improved more the mind-boggling powers of Doctor Strange in the mirror dimension, Spider-Man's web-slinging action sequences, and a climactic third-act battle that will have everyone leaning out of their seats.

To say that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is jam-packed may be an understatement, so it's a testament of good filmmaking how it manages to find the right balance of fan service, action, and emotion in a guaranteed blockbuster.

A great sign of success is that this film does not succumb to the MCU's repetitive formula which dates back to "Iron Man," because Watts, Holland, and the rest of the supporting cast including Zendaya and Jacob Batalon focus on Peter Parker and his growth — rather his graduation — from being a friendly neighborhood kid doing his best to make a difference to who he is now, a hero.

And let the immortal words of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko be said again, even more meaningful as it comes from the mouth of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), "With great power there must also come great responsibility."

