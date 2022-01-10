

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
  
Great power, great responsibility: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review
 


Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 8:52am





 
Great power, great responsibility: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' review
In what is arguably Marvel's biggest movie since "Avengers: Endgame" (and definitely of Columbia Pictures, which co-produces), the studio returns with Tom Holland's third solo movie as the titular web-slinger in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Sony Pictures
 


MANILA, Philippines — At long last, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ever-growing franchise has swung into Philippines theaters, breaking barriers in the box office and the multiverse alike.


In what is arguably Marvel's biggest movie since "Avengers: Endgame" (and definitely of Columbia Pictures, which co-produces), the studio returns with Tom Holland's third solo movie as the titular web-slinger in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."


Related: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' surpasses $1 billion globally, holds new record


Following the events of "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Holland's Peter Parker's life and that of his loved ones are turned upside down after his identity was publicly revealed.


With no time for privacy and college applications on the line, Peter turns to fellow Avenger Dr. Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that will allow the world to forget he is Spider-Man.


The young highschooler interrupts Strange's attempts to make the spell to the point he must contain it and set it aside — but not before familiar faces come through and put Peter through his biggest test yet.


This is director Jon Watt's third time helming a Spider-Man film for Marvel and it's high time he is given praise for how he has managed to navigate the growth of this version of Peter Parker. Not only that, he was able to balance with careful control the flow and direction of this film, a difficult feat given the array of characters that take part.


Watts was able to turn away from the worrying issue that this Spider-Man was going to be "the next Iron Man," instead he went back to something that truly speaks to who and what it means to be Spider-Man.


Ever since Tobey Maguire's reiteration of the character under Sam Raimi's trilogy followed by Andrew Garfield in Marc Webb's films, a core lesson for Spider-Man was having to deal with the responsibility of who he is.


Holland's Peter has never had to face such a predicament so big until what transpires here in the film, with that he essentially puts on a more mature performance as he grapples with his great power and the great responsibility that comes with it.


This may be the closest Marvel will get, so far, to having a Sinister Six onscreen, but it was a very well-thought out decision to not just bring back villains who audiences are familiar with but even the actors who made them iconic.


LIST: Friends or foes? 'Supervillains' to watch as 'Spider-man: No Way Home' reveals new trailer


Most impressive among them are Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, who play Norman Osborn/Green Goblin and Otto Octavius/Doc Ock respectively, both many consider the best Spider-Man villains ever put to screen — and they prove that once again.


Dafoe in particular has really leaned further into his diabolic persona of the Goblin, which further pushes Holland's Peter to the brink of realizing and accepting why one becomes a villain, something that Molina mastered in "Spider-Man 2" and continues here.


Additionally, both Dafoe and Molina look amazing given their ages (both are over 65) thanks to de-aging technology, and you would not have guessed that Doc Ock's arms were fully digital. The triumphant visual effects has steadily improved more the mind-boggling powers of Doctor Strange in the mirror dimension, Spider-Man's web-slinging action sequences, and a climactic third-act battle that will have everyone leaning out of their seats.


Related: LIST: Friends or foes? 'Supervillains' to watch as 'Spider-man: No Way Home' reveals new trailer



To say that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is jam-packed may be an understatement, so it's a testament of good filmmaking how it manages to find the right balance of fan service, action, and emotion in a guaranteed blockbuster.


A great sign of success is that this film does not succumb to the MCU's repetitive formula which dates back to "Iron Man," because Watts, Holland, and the rest of the supporting cast including Zendaya and Jacob Batalon focus on Peter Parker and his growth — rather his graduation — from being a friendly neighborhood kid doing his best to make a difference to who he is now, a hero.


And let the immortal words of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko be said again, even more meaningful as it comes from the mouth of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), "With great power there must also come great responsibility."


RELATED: Filipinos well-represented in 'Spider-man: No Way Home', thanks to Lola


 










 









SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Filipinos well-represented in 'Spider-man: No Way Home', thanks to Lola







Filipinos well-represented in 'Spider-man: No Way Home', thanks to Lola



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


The Filipino community was well represented in the blockbuster film “Spider-man: No Way Home” with Jacob Batalon...








Entertainment
fbtw













Karen Davila misses 'TV Patrol' return to free TV due to COVID-19







Karen Davila misses 'TV Patrol' return to free TV due to COVID-19



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila revealed that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Manila Luzon celebrates Pinoy pride by hosting first Phl drag show


 




Manila Luzon celebrates Pinoy pride by hosting first Phl drag show



By Nathalie Tomada |
1 day ago 


Manila on hosting Drag Den Philippines: ‘I’m so excited that there’s going to be a show featuring local...








Entertainment
fbtw













After landing on DC Batman cover, Pinoy artist shares his recipe for success







After landing on DC Batman cover, Pinoy artist shares his recipe for success



By MJ Marfori |
2 days ago 


Manix Abrera created the cover for Batman The Knight #1, which will be released this month. Manix, like any other artist,...








Entertainment
fbtw













Working together in steamy films deepens AJ Raval & Sean De Guzman&rsquo;s friendship







Working together in steamy films deepens AJ Raval & Sean De Guzman’s friendship




By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
2 days ago 


After working on a couple of Vivamax films together, sexy stars AJ Raval and Sean De Guzman have become comfortable doing...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Alfred Vargas tests positive for COVID-19







Alfred Vargas tests positive for COVID-19



19 hours ago 


Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City), an actor, is among the thousands who recently contracted the virus that causes COVID-1...








Entertainment
fbtw













Samantha Lopez wins at ASEAN Excellence Achievers Awards 2021







Samantha Lopez wins at ASEAN Excellence Achievers Awards 2021



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Actress Samantha Lopez was recently awarded Outstanding Female TV Personality of the Year at the recently concluded ASEAN...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Grabe ang pasasalamat': Belle Mariano on winning Best Love Team with Donny Pangilinan







'Grabe ang pasasalamat': Belle Mariano on winning Best Love Team with Donny Pangilinan



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano expressed her gratitude to the fans of her love team with Donny Pangilinan.








Entertainment
fbtw













John Arcilla on Hollywood dreams and joy of not being typecast







John Arcilla on Hollywood dreams and joy of not being typecast



By Nathalie Tomada |
2 days ago 


Following a big year in 2021, highlighted no less than by his Volpi Cup win, John Arcilla is looking forward to an even more...








Entertainment
fbtw













'COVID is so real': Pia Wurtzbach recovering from COVID-19







'COVID is so real': Pia Wurtzbach recovering from COVID-19



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Pia said she's fully vaccinated and received her booster shot but she still experienced all COVID-19 symptoms. 








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with