Paolo Ballesteros to host 'Drag Race Philippines'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 6:19pm
Paolo Ballesteros for Drag Race Philippines
Twitter / Drag Race Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Television host and actor Paolo Ballesteros has been confirmed to be the main host of the upcoming reality competition series "Drag Race Philippines."

The show's Twitter account made the announcement by posting photos of Ballesteros donning a dress with a Rizal Park and sampaguita design.

The promotion called Ballesteros a Filipino drag artist, celebrity model, and superstar host.

Ballesteros has been doing drag makeup transformations since 2014, landing him the lead role in the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival film "Die Beautiful" which won him Best Actor. Three years later he did drag again for "The Panti Sisters" for the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Filipino-American "RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 and "All Stars Season 6" contestant Jiggly Caliente was announced as one of the judges for "Drag Race Philippines" earlier this year, other judges are yet to be announced.

Caliente took to Twitter to express her anticipation on Ballesteros' hosting, "Here she is. Ayan... Masaya na kayo... malapit na!!!"

"Drag Race Philippines" is the local extension of the Emmy-award winning reality show "RuPaul's Drag Race" which has done franchises in the Netharlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia and New Zealand.

The show will also be the second Asian franchise after "Drag Race Thailand," which was launched to campaign for other versions in the region.

Several drag queens with Filipino heritage like Caliente have competed on the many versions of the show like Manila Luzon, Ongina, Phi Phi O’Hara, Vivienne Pinay, Kyne, and Rock M. Sakura

Aspiring contestants auditioned last August 2021 and are set to take the stage a year later.

"Drag Race Philippines" premieres on August 17 and can be seen on Crave in Canada and on World of Wonder's WOW Presents Plus for the rest of the world including the Philippines; the country can also see the show on Discovery+.

