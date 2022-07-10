^

Entertainment

Kirsten Dunst marries longtime fiance Jesse Plemons

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 10, 2022 | 11:26am
Kirsten Dunst marries longtime fiance Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst is nominated as Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the film “The Power of the Dog.”
Kirsten Dunst via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "The Power of the Dog" co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have finally tied the knot after more than five years of engagement. 

News broke out on July 9 with entertainment portal Page Six reporting that a representative for Dunst confirmed that the couple got married. Another source told the news site that the newly married couple tied the knot in a luxury resort in Jamaica. 

Dunst revealed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times in February that she and Jesse call each other husband and wife. 

"We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody," the actress shared. 

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of the crime series "Fargo" in 2016. They got engaged a year later. They have two children, Ennis and James.

KIRSTEN DUNST

MARRIAGES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

By Bot Glorioso | 2 days ago
She may have been absent from the entertainment scene for several years now, but Rachel Villanueva, known as Viva Hot Babe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
A rare catch-up with Aimee Marcos

A rare catch-up with Aimee Marcos

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Controversial, opulent and Imeldific.
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp wows with new look

Johnny Depp wows with new look

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Johnny Depp looks a bit more relaxed in paint-splattered jeans and a more clean-shaven look while cruising in Sweden.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Dingdong&rsquo;s amazing adventures this new normal

Dingdong’s amazing adventures this new normal

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
From weekdays to weekends, Dingdong Dantes presents different kinds of entertainment. He offers viewers general (grounded...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star Magic artists &lsquo;excited&rsquo; for first US tour after pandemic hiatus

Star Magic artists ‘excited’ for first US tour after pandemic hiatus

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Filipinos here and abroad are in for a treat as Star Magic artists are gearing up for the talent management agency’s...
Entertainment
fbtw

Olivia Rodrigo’s success, other milestones in 2022’s first half

By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
There is proof everywhere. No pandemic, COVID-19 or something else can prevent the music biz from having a most remarkably productive and I must say enjoyable time.
Entertainment
fbtw
Metallica praises use of 'Master of Puppets' in 'Stranger Things' as song regains traction

Metallica praises use of 'Master of Puppets' in 'Stranger Things' as song regains traction

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Netflix's "Stranger Things" really has a way with reviving music as Metallica's "Master of Puppets," used in the Season...
Entertainment
fbtw
Prince Harry wins case vs Mail on Sunday over 'defamatory' story, may proceed with libel suit

Prince Harry wins case vs Mail on Sunday over 'defamatory' story, may proceed with libel suit

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
A British judge has ruled in favor of Prince Harry over a story by tabloid newspaper the Mail on Sunday which was found...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with