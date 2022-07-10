Kirsten Dunst marries longtime fiance Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst is nominated as Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the film “The Power of the Dog.”

MANILA, Philippines — "The Power of the Dog" co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have finally tied the knot after more than five years of engagement.

News broke out on July 9 with entertainment portal Page Six reporting that a representative for Dunst confirmed that the couple got married. Another source told the news site that the newly married couple tied the knot in a luxury resort in Jamaica.

Dunst revealed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times in February that she and Jesse call each other husband and wife.

"We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It's ridiculous. We just haven't planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn't want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody," the actress shared.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of the crime series "Fargo" in 2016. They got engaged a year later. They have two children, Ennis and James.