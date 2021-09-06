







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Health And Family

                        
BabyBolz no. 2? Solenn Heussaff reveals plans, trivia about Anne Curtis' pregnancy

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 2:56pm
                        

                        


                        
                        

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico are probably one of the most followed celebrity couples on Instagram while their daughter, Thylane Katana a.k.a Tili, is one of the most popular celebrity babies. With the family's following, people are wondering: Is there going to be baby number two for Solenn and Nico?



"We've been thinking about it," shared Solenn in her guesting in Philstar.com's online show, "Slam Book."



She was quick to clarify though that the pandemic is stopping them from going through with it.



"But not this year just because nakakatakot din 'yung Delta variant and based on my past pregnancy with Tili, it was a very difficult one. I was at the hospital almost once a week. I don't wanna be exposed and I don't wanna expose Thylane," Solenn said.











 



The actress/artist said that she enjoys her time with Tili and Nico, which she says is a rarity because pre-pandemic, she was a "workaholic" who panicked if she got lazy for a minute, thinking she has no job.



"I don't wanna preempt next year but hopefully when things kinda settle down, but, yeah, baka mag-number two na ako before I turn 37," she said.



She turned 36 last July 20.



When probed if she'll again try to get pregnant at the same time as her sister-in-law, actress Anne Curtis, she said that there was never an intention for both of them to get pregnant at the same time.



"Actually with Anne, we never thought about it. Her original plan (was), she was supposed to get pregnant in 2021. She had to shoot movies pa. Also in showbiz, it's so easy to say next year na lang 'yan kasi 'I have so much more to do'. There's always something to do," Solenn shared.



Anne is married to her brother, restaurateur/food content creator Erwan Heussaff. Solenn gave birth to Tili on January 1, 2020 while Anne gave birth to Dahlia Amelie on March 2, 2020.



"We were really trying to get pregnant; they weren't. It's just really a surprise na two months apart lang pala. But we only found out when she was like six or seven months. She really kept it a secret," Solenn said.



Anne did not immediately reveal her pregnancy to the public. She was already into her second trimester when she announced her pregnancy. She temporarily bid goodbye to her noontime show "It's Showtime" in December 2019 to fly to Australia where she would give birth to Dahlia a.k.a Dahli.



"Hopefully next year together because it's more fun to be in motherhood together and to see our kids grow up," Solenn shared.



She added her hopes of again sharing a second pregnancy with her sister-in-law for several reasons.



"At least if in the future we get to travel together, it's easier to find activities for them to do together kasi same age sila di ba?" Solenn said.



Apart from the bond over their first pregnancy and motherhood, the two women, who are also known to be part of the collective group called "It Girls," have also bonded over creating video content for mothers like them.



Called "TiliDahli," it initially started with a series of videos that feature fun activities for mothers and their babies. Most were written and directed by Solenn.



It has now expanded to offering baby clothing, some of which are made from organic materials.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SLAM BOOK
                                                      SOLENN
                                                      SOLENN HEUSSAFF
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Quality air is key to stop the spread of COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 hours ago

                              
                              
Quality air is key to stop the spread of COVID-19


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Proper ventilation helps improve indoor air quality and control airborne contaminants. When not enough air circulates, high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The best of health products only at Watsons
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 hours ago

                              
                              
The best of health products only at Watsons


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Take a look at shoppers' picks for Best of Health products at Watsons.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Film producer's kids test positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Film producer's kids test positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Film producer Rina Navarro revealed that her kids tested positive for COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID-19


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
US pediatric COVID hospitalizations have surged since Delta became predominant, but a new study that offers a first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luis Manzano ready to be a dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Luis Manzano ready to be a dad


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano revealed that he is ready to become a father but wife Jessy Mendiola clarified that she is not...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How nutritious meals helped an athlete, a teacher and a doctor become successful in life
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
How nutritious meals helped an athlete, a teacher and a doctor become successful in life


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Showing how success in life can start from Nutri-Sarap meals, Knorr has recently launched its newest purpose film, featuring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with