Ben Affleck's son crashes Lamborghini into BMW

US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Samuel Affleck, the 10-year-old son of actor Ben Affleck, got into a little spot of mischief after backing a yellow Lamborghini into a parked white BMW.

The older Affleck was with his son and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles' 777 Exotics, a luxury car rental service, over the weekend, looking for a new vehicle to rent.

While taking a look at the dealership's many cars, Ben allowed Samuel to drive the Lambo, but the younger Affleck probably did not realize the car was set to reverse and accidentally backed it into the BMW parked close by, just as Jennifer entered the yellow car.

Pictures acquired by TMZ show Samuel hopping out of the car to inspect any damage — the Lambo appeared to hit the BMW's front left wheel and fender — but nothing extreme could be made out.

Other photos see Ben smiling and discussing with 777 Exotics employees while Jennifer was on her phone; representatives from both parties have said no damage was dealt and everyone involved is alright.

The Lamborghini in question is a 2022 Lamborghini Urus which costs around P10.4 million to P13 million. 777 Exotics rent the vehicle for $1,475 (almost P81,000) per day.

Samuel is Ben's youngest child with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whose divorce was finalized in 2018, and he is brother to 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina. Lopez herself is a mother to twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Bennifer" announced their engagement last April 2022, months after they rekindled their relationship as they previously dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even briefly engaged before splitting in January 2004.

