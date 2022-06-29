^

Entertainment

Ben Affleck's son crashes Lamborghini into BMW

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 9:40am
Ben Affleck's son crashes Lamborghini into BMW
US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022.
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Samuel Affleck, the 10-year-old son of actor Ben Affleck, got into a little spot of mischief after backing a yellow Lamborghini into a parked white BMW.

The older Affleck was with his son and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles' 777 Exotics, a luxury car rental service, over the weekend, looking for a new vehicle to rent.

While taking a look at the dealership's many cars, Ben allowed Samuel to drive the Lambo, but the younger Affleck probably did not realize the car was set to reverse and accidentally backed it into the BMW parked close by, just as Jennifer entered the yellow car.

Pictures acquired by TMZ show Samuel hopping out of the car to inspect any damage — the Lambo appeared to hit the BMW's front left wheel and fender — but nothing extreme could be made out.

Other photos see Ben smiling and discussing with 777 Exotics employees while Jennifer was on her phone; representatives from both parties have said no damage was dealt and everyone involved is alright.

The Lamborghini in question is a 2022 Lamborghini Urus which costs around P10.4 million to P13 million. 777 Exotics rent the vehicle for $1,475 (almost P81,000) per day.

Samuel is Ben's youngest child with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whose divorce was finalized in 2018, and he is brother to 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina. Lopez herself is a mother to twins Maximilian and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Bennifer" announced their engagement last April 2022, months after they rekindled their relationship as they previously dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even briefly engaged before splitting in January 2004.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez makes rare Ben Affleck shout out: 'Wait for me!'

BEN AFFLECK

BMW

JENNIFER LOPEZ

LAMBORGHINI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez shared what former husband Yilmaz Bektas told her after reuniting with their daughters Lorin and Venice for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo willing to work with all exes except for you know who

Bea Alonzo willing to work with all exes except for you know who

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is willing to work with her exes, including Zanjoe Marudo, except for one she didn’t nam...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: &lsquo;Hipon Girl&rsquo; Nicole Budol premieres &lsquo;Gandang Hipon&rsquo; at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 talent show
play

WATCH: ‘Hipon Girl’ Nicole Budol premieres ‘Gandang Hipon’ at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 talent show

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Binibini No. 8 Nicole Budol, popularly known as comedian Hipon Girl, rocked last night’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022 talent...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: &lsquo;Hipon Girl&rsquo; Nicole Budol premieres &lsquo;Gandang Hipon&rsquo; at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 talent show
play

WATCH: ‘Hipon Girl’ Nicole Budol premieres ‘Gandang Hipon’ at Binibining Pilipinas 2022 talent show

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Binibini No. 8 Nicole Budol, popularly known as comedian Hipon Girl, rocked last night’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022 talent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Alison Black to compete vs Miss Universe finalists for Miss Supranational 2022

Philippines' Alison Black to compete vs Miss Universe finalists for Miss Supranational 2022

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Fresh from her victory as the country's representative to the Miss Supranational finals, Miss Supranational Philippines 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Amber Heard may have to sell Elon Musk's gift, go bankrupt to pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard may have to sell Elon Musk's gift, go bankrupt to pay Johnny Depp

By Kristofer Purnell | 47 minutes ago
Actress Amber Heard is reportedly finding herself in financial trouble as her current financial situation may not be enough...
Entertainment
fbtw
'To be your father is the greatest honor': Dennis Padilla pens open letter for his children

'To be your father is the greatest honor': Dennis Padilla pens open letter for his children

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla penned an open letter for his children Julia, Claudia and Leon Barretto. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Callalily looking for new vocalist, slams Kean Cipriano

Callalily looking for new vocalist, slams Kean Cipriano

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Original Pinoy Music (OPM) band Lily, formerly known as Callalily, is now looking for a vocalist to replace Kean Cipriano...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibinis stun and surprise in talent showcase

Binibinis stun and surprise in talent showcase

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
From arnis demonstration to live-sketching, monologue and violin-playing, the candidates of this year’s Binibining Pilipinas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruru Madrid on Lolong : 3-year wait is worth it

Ruru Madrid on Lolong : 3-year wait is worth it

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Starring in the GMA 7’s adventure series Lolong is a test of patience and resilience for Ruru Madrid. His hard work...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with