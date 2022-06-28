Philippines' Alison Black to compete vs Miss Universe finalists for Miss Supranational 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her victory as the country's representative to the Miss Supranational finals, Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black is already up against formidable contenders. And not just any opponents for that matter, but veterans from Miss Universe.

This started with Vietnam fielding Nguyen Huyn Kim Duyen, one of Bea Luigi Gomez's close friends from the Eilat finals, and one of the Top 16 semifinalists. The curvaceous Vietnamese beauty has been touted by pageant fans as an early frontrunner.

This was followed by South Africa announcing that they would be sending Miss Universe 2021 2nd runner-up Lalela Mswane as representative to the Miss Supranational. The eloquent South African queen has already been hailed as formidable frontrunner.

And lately, the Miss Venezuela organization confirmed that they would be sending newly crowned Ismelys Velasquez, who won as Miss Mesoamerica International 2021 and Reina del Cafe International 2022 as their representative to the Polish-based pageant. Ismelys's participation has truly shifted the balance in her favor - considering her experience and acumen.

With all these crossover queens converging in the Miss Supranational stage, it is expedient, not only for our very own Alison Black to up her ante, but also for other contenders to the crown to bring their A-game to Poland. To say that the finals will be a "blood bath" is an understatement.

The 2022 Miss Supranational coronation night will unfold in Malopolska, Poland on July 15 (July 16 in Manila). Reigning queen Chanique Rabe of Namibia will crown her successor. Stay tuned!