^

Entertainment

Philippines' Alison Black to compete vs Miss Universe finalists for Miss Supranational 2022

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 11:09am
Philippines' Alison Black to compete vs Miss Universe finalists for Miss Supranational 2022
Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black
Alison Black via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her victory as the country's representative to the Miss Supranational finals, Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black is already up against formidable contenders. And not just any opponents for that matter, but veterans from Miss Universe.

This started with Vietnam fielding Nguyen Huyn Kim Duyen, one of Bea Luigi Gomez's close friends from the Eilat finals, and one of the Top 16 semifinalists. The curvaceous Vietnamese beauty has been touted by pageant fans as an early frontrunner.

This was followed by South Africa announcing that they would be sending Miss Universe 2021 2nd runner-up Lalela Mswane as representative to the Miss Supranational. The eloquent South African queen has already been hailed as formidable frontrunner.

And lately, the Miss Venezuela organization confirmed that they would be sending newly crowned Ismelys Velasquez, who won as Miss Mesoamerica International 2021 and Reina del Cafe International 2022 as their representative to the Polish-based pageant. Ismelys's participation has truly shifted the balance in her favor - considering her experience and acumen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alison Black (@alisonblack_)

With all these crossover queens converging in the Miss Supranational stage, it is expedient, not only for our very own Alison Black to up her ante, but also for other contenders to the crown to bring their A-game to Poland. To say that the finals will be a "blood bath" is an understatement.

The 2022 Miss Supranational coronation night will unfold in Malopolska, Poland on July 15 (July 16 in Manila). Reigning queen Chanique Rabe of Namibia will crown her successor. Stay tuned!

MISS SUPRANATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Raymond Gutierrez introduces 'afam' boyfriend

Raymond Gutierrez introduces 'afam' boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
TV host Raymond Gutierrez introduced his boyfriend in celebration of Pride Month. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lolo na po si Mayor Isko': Cristy Fermin says Joaquin Domagoso now a father

'Lolo na po si Mayor Isko': Cristy Fermin says Joaquin Domagoso now a father

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Actor Joaquin Domagoso, son of outgoing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, is now a father of a two-month old baby, veteran columnist...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ken Chan expresses support for love team partner Rita Daniela's pregnancy

Ken Chan expresses support for love team partner Rita Daniela's pregnancy

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Ken Chan expressed his support to love team partner Rita Daniela after the actress reveled that she’s pregnant...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Ro Woon considers his Phl visit &lsquo;unforgettable&rsquo;

Why Ro Woon considers his Phl visit ‘unforgettable’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
‘I am very thankful because this is really a beautiful and a special day. I am very overwhelmed. Actually, I didn’t...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Miss ko lang kayo': Dennis Padilla apologizes to son Leon Barretto

'Miss ko lang kayo': Dennis Padilla apologizes to son Leon Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla apologized to his son Leon Barretto after the latter penned an open letter to his dad. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Toni Gonzaga to sing national anthem at Marcos inauguration

Toni Gonzaga to sing national anthem at Marcos inauguration

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
TV host Toni Gonzaga is set to sing the Philippine National Anthem at the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud parents to son Julio for graduating from college

Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud parents to son Julio for graduating from college

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Gelli de Belen is one proud mom to her son Julio Alessandro who finished his college degree in York University in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

Ruffa Gutierrez shares what ex Yilmaz Bektas joked about their daughters

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Ruffa Gutierrez shared what former husband Yilmaz Bektas told her after reuniting with their daughters Lorin and Venice for...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Austin Butler overcame his fear of becoming Elvis

How Austin Butler overcame his fear of becoming Elvis

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Butler on his stunning transformation as the King of Rock ‘N Roll Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis: ‘I...
Entertainment
fbtw
TikTok gives viral hits &lsquo;orchestral treatment&rsquo; in album

TikTok gives viral hits ‘orchestral treatment’ in album

12 hours ago
Some of the biggest viral hits on TikTok have been given the full orchestral treatment and will get a traditional release...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with