How Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards stay strong for loved ones

Celebrity ambassadors Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards grace the launch of the search for the next Century Tuna Superbods 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

Bea said, “(The campaign is) very close to my heart. As you probably know, I can totally relate to the campaign. It’s very important for me to have a healthy body for the people who depend on me. Tama talaga yung sinasabi dun sa commercial, you have to stay strong to love strong.”

Alden concurred by saying that he appreciated how the campaign found resonance with what people have been going through this pandemic. So, we really have to take care of our body, we have to take care of our health because there are a lot of people depending on us.”

First row, from left: Selena Reyes, Gee Plamenco Jr., Christelle Abello, Wani Manotoc and Querubin Gonzales; second row, from left: Patrick Ramirez, Jaime Santamaria, and Andrea Abalos.

Century Pacific Food, Inc. VP and GM for Tuna Division Carlo Endaya said Bea and Alden are the “perfect ambassadors for the brand” because they have “strong influence and role models to the people around them.”

Century Tuna Superbods 2022 finalists (first row, from left) James Borja, Mia Salisbury, Herson Barias, Chrystalle Omaga, Kirk Bondad, and Pearl Gonzalez; (second row, also from left) Lovely Elazegui and Anjo Resurreccion.

Meanwhile, Bea and Alden lauded this year’s batch of Superbods finalists. “I saw that meron tayong member ng LGBTQ community, also we have single moms, students and nakakatuwa because it’s inclusive, so diverse, and they have such amazing and inspiring stories. I really want to get to know them more,” commented Bea.

First row, from left: George Baker, Michelle Arceo, Erik Visser, Julia Mendoza, JC Perez, and Kerri Reilly; second row, also from left: Daryl Soriano and Nadia Mostoles.

Alden shared that he’s in his second year with the search. “I’ve seen the candidates in the past na sumali sa Superbods and right now actually, binibigyan kasi ng Century Tuna ng inspiration itong mga fellow Filipinos na really to live a healthy lifestyle for them to be able to take care of their loved ones. Like what B said earlier, very inspiring stories, very diverse (batch).” With that, Alden is happy and proud to be part of the campaign and hopes to inspire others.

The event was hosted by Sam YG and Gelli Victor. The 16 finalists in the female category are: Andrea Abalos, Christelle Abello, Michelle Arceo, Xandria Bautista, Sherlyn Doloriel, Lovely Elazegui, Querubin Gonzales, Pearl Gonzalez, Julia Mendoza, Nadia Mostoles, Chrystalle Omaga, Kerri Reilly, Selena Reyes, Mia Salisbury, Vienne Shirin, and Kim Velasco.

The 16 male finalists are: George Baker, Herson Barias, Kirk Bondad, James Borja, Wani Manotoc, Rj Lund, Paul Pedley, JC Perez, Gee Plamenco Jr., Patrick Ramirez, Lourd Ramos, Anjo Resurreccion, Julian Roxas, Jaime Santamaria, Daryl Soriano, and Erik Visser.

The finals night will happen on July 13.