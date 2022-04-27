C'mon, let's go party! First look at Margot Robbie as Barbie

MANILA, Philippines — Come on Barbie, let's go party!

Warner Bros. has released its first look of its upcoming movie "Barbie" with Margot Robbie as the titular character.

During its jampacked program for CinemaCon, Warner Bros. shared the very first image of Robbie portraying the famous doll by Mattel.

The photo shows a smiling Robbie in a blue-and-white halter top, a matching polka dot headband and beaded bracelet, as she drives a hot pink convertible.

Warner Bros. also announced that "Barbie" will premiere on July 21, 2023 — meaning it will go up against the star-studded biopic "Oppenheimer" by Chistopher Nolan which has Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, among many others.

"Barbie" boasts a huge ensemble cast as well, as Robbie is joined by Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Ryan Gosling as Barbie's beau Ken.

"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig is directing the movie and is co-writing with her real-life partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie isn't the only property that Mattel has lined up for Hollywood; Hot Wheels, the Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe, and Polly Pocket are all in creative development.

