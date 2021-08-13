Barbie picks Filipino-American doctor as a model for COVID-19 frontliner dolls

MANILA, Philippines — A Las Vegas doctor became the first Filipino-American to have her own Barbie doll modeled after her.

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz, an internal medicine physician in Las Vegas, was recognized by Mattel Inc. for her contribution to the health industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her Instagram account, Audrey said she can’t believe that a Barbie doll was modeled after her.

“So excited to finally share the news! Can’t believe I’m actually writing this. I’ve been made into a @Barbie doll!” Audrey wrote.

“Here’s to breaking barriers, speaking truths, and empowering the next generation,” she added.

Audrey said she’s so honored for being a Barbie role model as she hopes that honor will shine a light on the commitment of all frontline workers around the world.

“I’m SO incredibly honored to be a @Barbie Role Model as part of their #ThankYouHeroes program. With this honor, I hope to shine a light on the commitment and compassion all frontline workers exhibited over the past year and a half and every single day.

"I hope to represent minorities in America and encourage cultural advocacy. I hope to represent working moms who are balancing their careers while raising a family. And I hope to show all young women that they can be ANYTHING they want to be — even a physician mom and engineering grad like this girl,” she added.

She thanked Mattel and Barbie for recognizing the health workers for featuring a frontliner like her.

“Kids imagine they can be anything but actually seeing that they can, and hearing the real life stories of others, makes all the difference,” she said.

“Thank you @mattel and @barbie for recognizing healthcare workers all over the world and helping to inspire the next generation with our stories. This is a dream come true,” she added.