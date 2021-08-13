







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Barbie picks Filipino-American doctor as a model for COVID-19 frontliner dolls
Las Vegas-based Filipino-American doctor Audrey Sue Cruz
Audrey Sue Cruz via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Barbie picks Filipino-American doctor as a model for COVID-19 frontliner dolls

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 7:25pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A Las Vegas doctor became the first Filipino-American to have her own Barbie doll modeled after her. 



Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz, an internal medicine physician in Las Vegas, was recognized by Mattel Inc. for her contribution to the health industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. 



In her Instagram account, Audrey said she can’t believe that a Barbie doll was modeled after her. 



“So excited to finally share the news! Can’t believe I’m actually writing this. I’ve been made into a @Barbie doll!” Audrey wrote. 



 










 



“Here’s to breaking barriers, speaking truths, and empowering the next generation,” she added. 



Audrey said she’s so honored for being a Barbie role model as she hopes that honor will shine a light on the commitment of all frontline workers around the world. 



“I’m SO incredibly honored to be a @Barbie Role Model as part of their #ThankYouHeroes program. With this honor, I hope to shine a light on the commitment and compassion all frontline workers exhibited over the past year and a half and every single day.  



"I hope to represent minorities in America and encourage cultural advocacy. I hope to represent working moms who are balancing their careers while raising a family. And I hope to show all young women that they can be ANYTHING they want to be — even a physician mom and engineering grad like this girl,” she added. 



She thanked Mattel and Barbie for recognizing the health workers for featuring a frontliner like her. 



“Kids imagine they can be anything but actually seeing that they can, and hearing the real life stories of others, makes all the difference,” she said. 



“Thank you @mattel and @barbie for recognizing healthcare workers all over the world and helping to inspire the next generation with our stories. This is a dream come true,” she added. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BARBIE DOLL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'The Broken Marriage Vow' gives glimpse of all-Filipino designer wardrobe
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
'The Broken Marriage Vow' gives glimpse of all-Filipino designer wardrobe


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN's upcoming show "The Broken Marriage Vow" takes inspiration from the K-drama formula that includes a show-stopping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sue Ramirez opens up about insecurities, shares beauty tips
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Sue Ramirez opens up about insecurities, shares beauty tips


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
If there's one regret in life Sue Ramirez has, it's not taking good care of her legs. The actress added it is now one of her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belo takes down #PandemicEffect ad, apologizes for being 'insensitive'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Belo takes down #PandemicEffect ad, apologizes for being 'insensitive'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Belo Medical Group apologized today and took down their controversial #PandemicEffect advertisement showing a woman’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chanel&rsquo;s haute couture beauty look: Powerful yet pretty
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Chanel’s haute couture beauty look: Powerful yet pretty


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
At Chanel’s fall-winter 2021/22 haute couture show in Paris, creative director Virginie Viard was inspired by two visionary...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The 5-minute makeup challenge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 August 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
This five-minute makeup routine will get you looking good in the time it takes your morning coffee to brew.

                                                         


      

         

            
2 days ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Helping local tourism get back on its feet
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Helping local tourism get back on its feet


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Once this two-week lockdown is over, we should grab this moment and head back to the beach, not just to unwind, but also to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with