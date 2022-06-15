'Fast & Furious' director Justin Lin to helm live-action 'One-Punch Man' movie

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Lin, a longtime director of the "Fast & Furious" movies, has been tapped by Sony Pictures to helm a live-action adaptation of the hit manga series "One-Punch Man."

Apart from directing, Lin will also be a producer and write the script alongside Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, a writing duo that worked on the two "Jumanji" movies starring Dwayne Johnson and comic book film "Venom."

And speaking of "Venom," longtime "Spider-Man" producer Avi Arad will also be among the upcoming movie's producers. Production is eyed to begin at the end of 2022 and Sony hopes it will be the beginning of a new franchise.

"One-Punch Man" was initially a 2009 webcomic by ONE that followed Saitama, the titular bald superhero who could defeat opponents with a single punch and seeks out new battles against evil as victory often comes easy for him.

Shueisha published a digital comic of "One-Punch Man" on their "Tonari no Young Jump" website in 2012 with illustrations by ONE and Yusuke Murata, growing in global popularity to become an anime series, manga, and video game.

Lin was initially attached to direct the 10th "Fast & Furious" movie "Fast X" having done five previous films in the franchise, but left due to creative differences; he was replaced by "The Incredible Hulk" and "Now You See Me" director Louis Leterrier.

RELATED: Rita Moreno joins 'Fast X' cast as Dominic Toretto's grandmother