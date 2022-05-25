Rita Moreno joins 'Fast X' cast as Dominic Toretto's grandmother

Composite image of Rita Moreno at the Women+Film Awards and of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in "Fast 9"

MANILA, Philippines — The "Fast and Furious" franchise has seen the biggest stars join the series, but none as decorated as newcomer Rita Moreno who will be playing the grandmother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in "Fast X."

The tenth entry in the "Fast and Furious" franchise is currently in the early days of production, and Diesel made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram.

In the video, Diesel is seated between the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner Moreno and his fellow "Fast and Furious" co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she's here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I am so blessed," Diesel said.

Moreno, donning a cap that read "so far this is the oldest I've been," joked that her old age — she turned 90 last December — was waiting for her to be invited onto the franchise.

"I'm here, and the answer is 'Yes, I'll do it'... I am so tickled and thrilled, this is going to be such fun," Moreno also added.

Rodriguez closed the video by cheering, "Rita Moreno in the house, baby!"

Moreno is best known for her award-winning role as Anita in 1961's "West Side Story." For the Spielberg's version of the film 60 years later, Moreno was invited back to portray Valentina with Ariana DeBose as Anita ?— who also won an Oscar.

She joins Brie Larson, Jason Momoa as the new cast members of "Fast X," which is currently set to be released in May 2023.

Justin Lin, who had previously directed five "Fast and Furious" films in the franchise, was initially attached to direct the next two entries but departed due to creative differences; he was replaced by Louis Leterrier.

