Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez end three-year marriage

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
June 2, 2022 | 12:00am
Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez end three-year marriage
After their breakup announcement, Moira and Jason request for privacy during this difficult time.
Moira’s Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — To the shock of music fans, Jason Marvin Hernandez and Moira dela Torre have decided to part ways after three years of marriage.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Jason shared a joint statement with Moira announcing their separation. The breakup news sent the hitmaker, known for heartbreak-inspired songs Malaya and Paubaya, to the top of Twitter Philippines trending topics, as of Wednesday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time,” read the joint statement.

In the caption, Jason revealed that cheating on his part was the reason behind the end of their marriage.

“This is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write,” he said, confessing that he had been unfaithful to Moira while they were together.

“Three years ago, I married my best friend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her. Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage.

“I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path. I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better.”

He then publicly apologized for the hurt he caused his wife.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi,” said Jason.

To recall, the music power couple first sparked breakup rumors in April after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Moira removed photos of her with Jason from her Instagram page as well as some of their videos on TikTok.

Jason also posted a song he wrote with lyrics that some fans interpreted as trouble in their relationship.

“Wag kang lalapit diyan ka lang/ At baka makita ang lahat ng aking kahinaan/ Pilit kong tinakpan. At kung malaman mo kaya, mga kasalanang nagawa, kaya bang matanggap/ Pag di na ako nagpanggap… Iibigin mo pa ba ako? Pipiliin mo pa ba ito?” the song’s lyrics went.

However, days later, Jason clarified speculations about their marriage, saying that he and Moira were still married.

In an interview in Gandang Gabi Vice in 2018, Moira and Jason shared how their friendship blossomed into love.

“We’ve been friends for seven years, tapos naging best friends po kami for three years,” said Jason admitting that they were not romantically attracted to each other initially.

Jason related that it was him who developed feelings at first, adding that their frequent heart-to-heart talks and mutual love for music, made them “super close.”

Jason and Moira, who have collaborated on several songs together such as their wedding theme song Ikaw At Ako, tied the knot in a garden wedding last January 2019.

Moira said then in their wedding vows: “Today, I stand before you in front of our family and friends fully convinced that you are mine and I am yours. I vow to you that even if I can be too independent sometimes that I will submit to you, that I won’t let our panganay-bunso syndrome ever come in the way again even if I strongly feel about it that you will always have the last say. That by grace, there will be no records of wrongs and that I will always choose to forgive…”

The singer-songwriter also wrote a song for her husband, titled Promise.

In a STAR interview late 2021 to promote her reimagined album Halfway Point, Moira said that they were ready and planning to take the next step in their marriage and have children.

JASON MARVIN HERNANDEZ

MOIRA DELA TORRE
Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage

Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez, also a singer, have officially called it quits after being married...
'Cheating is a choice': Netizens react on Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez breakup

'Cheating is a choice': Netizens react on Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Social media users reacted on Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre and husband Jayson Hernandez break up. 
'Where did time go?': Doug, Chesca Kramer share thoughts about 'model-like' daughter Kendra
play
Exclusive

'Where did time go?': Doug, Chesca Kramer share thoughts about 'model-like' daughter Kendra

By Marane A. Plaza | 14 hours ago
Celebrity couple Chesca and Doug Kramer shared how they are feeling about how fast Kendra is growing up into a fine...
