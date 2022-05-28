^

Hyun Bin to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 1:49pm
MANILA, Philippines — "Crash Landing On You" star Hyun Bin is the next Korean actor to get their own wax figure made by the famous Madame Tussauds.

Hyun Bin himself made the announcement in a video posted on Madame Tussauds' YouTube channel.

The actor said he was grateful to be part of the Madame Tussauds family and that his wax figure will be touring around Asia.

Madame Tussauds, in a separate announcement, said the figure would be heading to Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. 

His agency VAST Entertainment shared a photo of the actor selecting and holding up an eyeball from the museum's collection. Details about his pose and appearance will be announced soon.

Other Korean actors who have their own wax replicas include Lee Min Ho and Kim Soo Hyun. The Philippines' Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray have also been featured by the museum.

Hyun Bin married his "Crash Landing On You" co-star Son Ye Jin in a private ceremony last March. The actor has also appeared in other popular series like "Secret Garden" and "The Swindlers."

RELATED: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin release official wedding photos

