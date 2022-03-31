Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach only Miss Universe winners with Madame Tussauds wax figures

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, both from the Philippines, are the only Miss Universe winners so far honored with Madame Tussauds wax figures, a Madame Tussauds publicist confirmed to Philstar.com.

Catriona recently flew to Singapore to unveil her effigy at the city's Madame Tussauds wax museum in the "Lion City." The museum recreated Cat's final look during the 2018 pageant in Bangkok. Her effigy features Mak Tumang's lava gown and her iconic ear cuff.

Wurtzbach, likewise, has her own effigy in another Madame Tussauds wax museum. She is the first Filipino to have her Madame Tussauds wax statue. Hers is displayed prominently at the Hong Kong museum, replicating the moment she crowned Miss Universe 2016 winner Iris Mittenaere of France. In her effigy, Pia is wearing the iconic blue gown of Michael Cinco.

Of the 70 Miss Universe winners, there are four queens who have wax figures. The other two are Miss Universe 1991 Lupita Jones and Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarette, but these are not displayed in Madame Tussauds museums. Both of the Mexican titleholders' effigies are displayed at the Museo de Cera in Mexico City.

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum that creates effigies of historical figures, Hollywood celebrities, sports figures, and famous beauty queens like our very own Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach. Cat's effigy will be available for public viewing starting today at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Sentosa Island.