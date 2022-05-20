Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna on new baby
MANILA, Philippines — R&B singer Chris Brown seemingly offered his congratulations to ex-girlfriend Rihanna after the news broke that she welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky.
On May 19, news sites revealed that Riri had welcomed a baby boy six days earlier.
On his Instagram story, Chris posted the word “Congratulations” less than one hour after the news of Rihanna's new baby came out. He didn’t mention Rihanna by name, but he did include a pregnant woman emoji, along with a red heart and prayer hands with the message.
Rihanna famously dated Chris on and off between 2007 and 2013.The pair’s relationship was filled with ups and downs, including Chris’s infamous physical assault on the night of the 2009 Grammy Awards. Although they briefly broke up after the attack, they wound up briefly get back together in 2012 and 2013 before calling it quits.
