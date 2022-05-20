^

Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna on new baby

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 2:05pm
In this file photo taken on March 29, 2015 singer Chris Brown arrives on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Singer Chris Brown is being sued for rape in California, with his alleged victim claiming he drugged her and attacked her on a yacht at rap mogul Diddy's Florida home. According to the civil suit, which was filed on January 27, 2022 and seen by AFP, Brown invited the woman -- described as a choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist -- to the yacht shortly after she arrived in Miami on December 30, 2020.
MANILA, Philippines — R&B singer Chris Brown seemingly offered his congratulations to ex-girlfriend Rihanna after the news broke that she welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky.

On May 19, news  sites revealed that Riri had welcomed a baby boy six days earlier.

On his Instagram story, Chris posted the word “Congratulations” less than one hour after the news of Rihanna's new baby came out. He didn’t mention Rihanna by name, but he did include a pregnant woman emoji, along with a red heart and prayer hands with the message.

Rihanna famously dated Chris on and off between 2007 and 2013.The pair’s relationship was filled with ups and downs, including Chris’s infamous physical assault on the night of the 2009 Grammy Awards. Although they briefly broke up after the attack, they wound up briefly get back together in 2012 and 2013 before calling it quits.

RELATED: Rihanna welcomes first child after high-fashion, self-affirming pregnancy

