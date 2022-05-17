'Black Mirror' confirmed to return on Netflix with sixth season

MANILA, Philippines — Real life has been looking like a "Black Mirror" episode ever since its fifth season dropped in 2019, but the dystopian anthology series is now confirmed to return on Netflix for its sixth season.

The planned sixth season of "Black Mirror" is currently undergoing its casting process and is expected to have more episodes than its last season, which only had three — "Striking Vipers," "Smithereens," and "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too."

This will be the first "Black Mirror" project without the show's creator Charlie Brooker and creative partner Annabel Jones, after the two left their production company in 2020 and started a new one backed by Netflix, creating the mockumentaries "Death to 2020" and "Death to 2021."

Plot details and storylines are still under wraps, but a source has told Variety that Season 6's episodes will be more cinematic as if they're their own feature-length movies.

Episodes of "Black Mirror," which explore the impact technology has on humanity and society, have averaged around an hour towards its more recent seasons, and have increasingly improved its production value thanks to its popularity.

Some of its critically-acclaimed episodes include "San Junipero," "Hang the DJ," "The Entire History of You," "Nosedive," and "USS Callister," as well as an interactive Netflix film entitled "Bandersnatch."

