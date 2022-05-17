^

Entertainment

'Black Mirror' confirmed to return on Netflix with sixth season

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 1:07pm
'Black Mirror' confirmed to return on Netflix with sixth season
Title card of Netflix's "Black Mirror"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Real life has been looking like a "Black Mirror" episode ever since its fifth season dropped in 2019, but the dystopian anthology series is now confirmed to return on Netflix for its sixth season.

The planned sixth season of "Black Mirror" is currently undergoing its casting process and is expected to have more episodes than its last season, which only had three — "Striking Vipers," "Smithereens," and "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too."

This will be the first "Black Mirror" project without the show's creator Charlie Brooker and creative partner Annabel Jones, after the two left their production company in 2020 and started a new one backed by Netflix, creating the mockumentaries "Death to 2020" and "Death to 2021."

Related: ‘Black Mirror,’ mirror on the wall

Plot details and storylines are still under wraps, but a source has told Variety that Season 6's episodes will be more cinematic as if they're their own feature-length movies.

Episodes of "Black Mirror," which explore the impact technology has on humanity and society, have averaged around an hour towards its more recent seasons, and have increasingly improved its production value thanks to its popularity.

Some of its critically-acclaimed episodes include "San Junipero," "Hang the DJ," "The Entire History of You," "Nosedive," and "USS Callister," as well as an interactive Netflix film entitled "Bandersnatch."

RELATED: The Dark Web of ‘Black Mirror’

BLACK MIRROR

NETFLIX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I'm not yet dead': Kris Aquino sets record straight on health status

'I'm not yet dead': Kris Aquino sets record straight on health status

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
'Queen of all Media' Kris Aquino updated netizens about her health status through an Instagram video earlier today, clearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Rodrigo wins big at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Olivia Rodrigo wins big at Billboard Music Awards 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 20 hours ago
Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo won big at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 held at the MGM Grand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Rodrigo wins big at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Olivia Rodrigo wins big at Billboard Music Awards 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 20 hours ago
Filipino-American pop music star Olivia Rodrigo won big at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 held at the MGM Grand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards attends 'Stranger Things 4' red carpet premiere in New York

Alden Richards attends 'Stranger Things 4' red carpet premiere in New York

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards attended the red-carpet premiere of Netflix series "Stranger Things 4" in New York. 
Entertainment
fbtw
How Charo Santos enjoys life in retirement

How Charo Santos enjoys life in retirement

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Charo Santos-Concio appeared to have cracked the code on how to live a happy retirement life.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Jean Kiley Manguera proves herself as a multi-hyphenate artist

Jean Kiley Manguera proves herself as a multi-hyphenate artist

By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
Can a totally introverted young lady come out of her shell and break the ice in the maiden venture that she makes?
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, Demi-Leigh Tebow raise awareness on clefts

Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, Demi-Leigh Tebow raise awareness on clefts

By Marane A. Plaza | 17 hours ago
Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi-Leigh Tebow helped bring awareness about clefts as they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gwen Stefani returns to 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani returns to 'The Voice'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
International singer Gwen Stefani is returning to the "The Voice." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelica Panganiban gives glimpse of baby's underwater-themed room

Angelica Panganiban gives glimpse of baby's underwater-themed room

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban gave a glimpse of the underwater-themed nursery room for her baby with non-showbiz...
Entertainment
fbtw
Camila Cabello joins new season of 'The Voice' as coach

Camila Cabello joins new season of 'The Voice' as coach

By Marane A. Plaza | 21 hours ago
Pop star Camila Cabello is going to join hit singing competition "The Voice" as a coach.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with