Viva clarifies viral photo of Sarah Geronimo wearing pink

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 12:22pm
Sarah Geronimo and husband Matteo Guidicelli
Sarah Geronimo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Artist Agency clarified a circulating photo of Sarah Geronimo wearing pink, supporting Vice President Leni Robredo. 

A screenshot of the Instagram story of Viva Artists Agency showing a smile of a woman wearing pink shirt and pink lipstick trended online recently. 

“Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part,” the story said in the caption.

Social media users believed that the person is Sarah, fueling speculations that the singer will be supporting Robredo's presidential bid.

In its Instagram account, Viva issued a statement, saying that the image was altered. 

“A screenshot of an Instagram story is circulating online supposedly from the account of Viva Artists Agency (‘VIVA’),” Viva wrote. 

“The post was altered and was never published on any official VIVA social media account,” it added. 

Speculations that Sarah is a Robredo supporter came out when a photo of her and singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario who sang Robredo's "Kay Leni Tayo" and "Rosas" circulated online. 

Nica is also the composer of Sarah's hit song "Tala."

