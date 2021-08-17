




































































 




   







   















Matteo Guidicelli hints at possible Sarah Geronimo pregnancy
Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli planting a tree during their recent honeymoon.
Dr. Hayden Kho Jr. via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Matteo Guidicelli hints at possible Sarah Geronimo pregnancy

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 2:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli stirred speculations that his wife Sarah Geronimo might be pregnant following a cryptic post on social media.



In his Instagram account, Matteo posted that he’s thinking of buying a bigger car for his family. 



“I’m thinking of getting a new family SUV,” Matteo wrote. 



One of his photos showed him playing hopscotch or piko.



Instagram users commented that Sarah might be expecting and Matteo might be hinting at playing with their baby soon.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Matteo Guidicelli (@matteog)








 



“Omgee! Preggy na si Sarah G??” @wilvie_11 commented. 



“Is this another endorsement from Nissan or just a hidden message to your caption?” @mitchnepacina_salalila wrote. 



“Family means a baby on the way...” @shapppopay commented. 



Last July, a video of Sarah blowing the candles in her birthday cake was posted online. Matteo was watching from the side and reminded Sarah to wish for "babies."



“Babies! Babies, ha?” he said.



Sarah and Matteo celebrated their first wedding anniversary last February.



RELATED: ‘My wife is my life’: Matteo Guidicelli on rumored baby, lockdown life with Sarah Geronimo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MATTEO GUIDICELLI
                                                      SARAH GEROMINO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
