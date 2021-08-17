Matteo Guidicelli hints at possible Sarah Geronimo pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matteo Guidicelli stirred speculations that his wife Sarah Geronimo might be pregnant following a cryptic post on social media.

In his Instagram account, Matteo posted that he’s thinking of buying a bigger car for his family.

“I’m thinking of getting a new family SUV,” Matteo wrote.

One of his photos showed him playing hopscotch or piko.

Instagram users commented that Sarah might be expecting and Matteo might be hinting at playing with their baby soon.

“Omgee! Preggy na si Sarah G??” @wilvie_11 commented.

“Is this another endorsement from Nissan or just a hidden message to your caption?” @mitchnepacina_salalila wrote.

“Family means a baby on the way...” @shapppopay commented.

Last July, a video of Sarah blowing the candles in her birthday cake was posted online. Matteo was watching from the side and reminded Sarah to wish for "babies."

“Babies! Babies, ha?” he said.

Sarah and Matteo celebrated their first wedding anniversary last February.

