Christine Bermas replaces AJ Raval in 'Scorpio Nights' remake

Showbiz newcomer Christine Bermas in an image posted on Instagram on March 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz newcomer Christine Bermas admitted that she felt the pressure when she was given the lead role in the upcoming movie “Scorpio Nights 3.”

In an interview with Philstar.com during the "VivaMax Summer To The Max" press launch yesterday, Christine said that “Scorpion Nights'” Ana Marie Gutierrez and “Scorpio Nights 2's” Joyce Jimenez were big shoes to fill in.

“Ang laking pressure nang nafi-feel ko noong una pa lang na sinabi sa akin na ako ang gaganap. Natuwa po ako at the same time 'yung kaba na-feel ko,” Christine said.

Although the role was originally given to AJ Raval, Christine said she does not mind being the second choice.

“Okay lang naman sa akin kahit ako 'yung second choice. Nire-respect ko naman po 'yon. Siguro po may mga reason kung bakit nangyayari 'yung mga ganoong bagay,” she said.

The “Siklo” and “Island of Desire” star said she’s willing to show and give everything for the sake of the film.

“Ngayon kasi puro physical ang 'Scorpio Nights' e. When I read the script, nag-prepare na ko physically,” she said.

“Simula kasi bafore, pinakita ko na lahat. For this movie, special kasi 'tong film na to for me, I can do all the way. Frontal? I guess siguro madalian lang kung kailangan mismo sa film, go,” she added.

Apart from “Scorpio Nights 3,” Vice Ganda also makes a debut on Vivamax with a fun-to-the-max travelogue, “Gandara The Explorer.” It shows the comedian documenting a first trip to Sagada, and what happens along the way is signature Vice Ganda laugh trip with a lot of genuine heart thrown in.

Also coming soon on Vivamax is a remake of a Tito, Vic and Joey comedy classic “Working Boys,” this time starring a new gang of crazies: Mikoy Morales, McCoy De Leon, Andrew Muhlach, and Jerald Napoles.

Other titles coming your way on Vivamax: “Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal” (Kylie Verzosa, Zanjoe Marudo, Cara Gonzales), “Babaylan” (Jennifer Lee, Marco Gallo); “Live Scream” (Elijah Canlas, Kokoy de Santos); “Adik Sa’yo” (Cindy Miranda, JM De Guzman); “Seoulmeyt” (Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles); “Baby Boy, Baby Girl” (Heaven Peralejo, Kiko Estrada); “Tondo Prince” (Jerald Napoles); “Rooftop” (Ryza Cenon, Marco Gumabao, Ella Cruz, Rhen Escaño, Marco Gallo, Andrew Muhlach).

