AJ Raval turns down 'Scorpio Nights,' plans to go back to school

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 5:10pm
Actress AJ Raval
Viva Films

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval turned down a role in the remake of “Scorpio Nights” as she plans to go back to school. 

In the digital press conference of her upcoming VivaMax movie “Kaliwaan,” AJ said she’s sad that she had to let go of the opportunity to be part of the cast of the remake of Peque Gallaga’s classic movie.

“I have goals this year. I plan to go back to school and finish college,” AJ said. 

“Grateful ako na ‘Scorpio Nights’ was offered to me. Pero malungkot ako because I had to sacrifice ‘Scorpio Nights’ as one of the projects I cannot make. I will not lie, but my plan is to stop accepting sexy projects for the meantime, while I am in school,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also said that she will lessen her sexy movie roles because she wanted to focus on doing action films. 

“Napag-usapan na namin ng manager ko at ng Viva. No problem ang sexy roles for me. I can still do that anytime. Pero gusto kong mag-action talaga,” she said. 

“Ang pagpapa-sexy, na-enjoy ko siya. Natutuwa ako na na-appreciate ng mga tao na tinatawag pa akong ‘Pantasya ng Bayan,’” she added. 

She, however, vowed not to abandon doing sexy films. 

“Hindi ko na bibitawan ang pagpapa-sexy. Pero gusto kong gumawa ng meaningful projects kahit na sexy. Sa twist ng story, dapat may katuturan. Dapat may end goal ang story, ang script. Hindi ko bibitawan ang pagpapa-sexy. Masaya ako doon. At doon ako nakilala ng tao,” she said. 

"Kaliwaan" will begin steaming on VivaMax on April 29. 

