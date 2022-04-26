'Tinder Swindler' invites people to join him in BGC party

Simon Leviev, dubbed 'The Tinder Swindler,' in an undated photo on Instagram, where his page also no longer exists.

MANILA, Philippines — "The Tinder Swindler" Simon Leviev is inviting people to attend the birthday party of fashion designer Cecile Zamora in Bonifacio Global City on April 27.

Simon recently joined Cameo, a video greeting platform charging fans for personalized shoutouts.

“I want to invite you all on April 27, at 8 p.m., at... in BGC at Cecile's birthday,” Simon said.

“She will be DJ-ing along with Mang Melvin, Kix Suarez, Gerard Hansen, and Eric Ong," he added.

Simon also said that he is going to the party.

“Save the date. It's gonna be amazing. And I'm gonna be there. I wish you all a great and a magnificent day everybody. Take care,” he said.

Cecile, however, clarified that Simon is not going to the party.

According to Simon's Cameo page, he charges P10,420 for a personal use of greeting while P52,308 for business.

According to Hollywood entertainment channel TMZ, Simon made over P1.5 million on his first three days on the platform.

