Jake Cuenca to Kylie Verzosa amid breakup rumors: I will try to fix you

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jake Cuenca shared cryptic posts on social media amid breakup rumors with girlfriend Kylie Verzosa.

In his Instagram account, Jake posted on his IG story a series of quotes seemed directed toward Kylie.

"I wish I could wipe away your tears,” he wrote.

"Whatever someone you become, wherever you are in the world… I’m sending you love," he posted on another story.

In the last story, Jake posted a band aid photo with the caption "I will try to fix you..."

Breakup rumors between Jake and Kylie started when the beauty queen posted a cryptic post on her Twitter account.

“Broken,” she simply wrote.

Kylie’s emotional breakdown on an episode of “It’s Showtime” added fuel to the fire. She cried when asked for her opinon on the contestant’s breakup with her loved one.

The two first met the when they were cast in the movie “Ang Panday” in 2017, and grew closer in 2018 as they were working together in the drama series "Los Bartados."

RELATED: Kylie Verzosa turns emotional over breakup topic amid split rumors with Jake Cuenca

