Kylie Verzosa turns emotional over breakup topic amid split rumors with Jake Cuenca

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa turned emotional during the live episode of ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" yesterday when the topic of separation came up.

The breakup conversation surfaced during the interview portion in the segmant "Showtime Sexy Babe."

Vice Ganda asked his co-hosts Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid to give their two cents on the topic and later also asked Kylie.

Kylie, however, couldn't speak then cried and said "sorry."

Broken — Kylie Verzosa (@KylieVerzosa) April 17, 2022

Her co-judges Ruffa Gutierrez and Chie Filomeno as well as Vice Ganda hugged Kylie, asking why she cried.

“Na-touch lang ako,” Kylie answered.

Kylie is currently in a two-year relationship with Jake Cuenca.

Earlier this week, Kylie wrote a cryptic post in her Twitter account, fueling breakup rumors with Jake.

"Broken," Kylie wrote.

