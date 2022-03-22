Fitness journey helps Sharon Cuneta overcome heart problem

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that she has overcome a heart problem because of her fitness journey for six years.

In a vlog uploaded on Dr. Aivee Teo YouTube channel last Sunday, Sharon said it’s never too late to be healthy.

“It’s really discipline, you really have to do it. Enjoy yourself because you only live once but also remember that life is short. I regret that throughout my 40s I was fat. I lost a decade and if only I could take that decade back I would do so much more but better late than never,” she said.

“While you’re young and even if you’re older, it’s never too late to get healthy. I did it basically for my health,” she added.

Sharon said that she consulted a cardiologist before because of her heartbeat.

“I’m not sick of anything — even my heart problem before. My resting heart rate, ‘yung tulog, my cardiologist was so concerned. We had to talk to her and we really had to make a plan,” she recalled.

“We had to meet with the cardiologist because ‘pag tulog ako, ‘yung heart rate ko, para akong nagdya-jogging, ang taas, pero wala na ngayon,” she added.

She advised the public to be careful of what they are eating for them to become healthy.

“If kunwari, you’re older, you can do it by yourselves because it’s self-love, it’s self-care. You want to be healthy. Just be careful with the food,” she said. —Video from Aivee Day YouTube channel

