Korean Wave

Former 2NE1 member CL teases new song with Grammy-nominated producer Scott Storch

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 5:07pm
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop's the baddest female CL is teasing new music with Grammy-nominated producer Scott Storch, who's best known for working with Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Christina Aguilera, to name a few.

The former leader of K-pop supergroup 2NE1 posted a photo with the music producer on Instagram, simply tagging Storch in the post. Meanwhile, Scott posted the same photo with the Korean singer, writing in caption, "Locked in with @chaelincl #staytuned."

Some of the music producer's hit creations include Beyoncé‘s “Naughty Girl”, Mario‘s “Let Me Love You”, 50 Cent‘s “Candy Shop” and more recently Chloe x Halle‘s “Do It.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

These past months have been exciting for undying Blackjacks (2NE1's fandom), as the former members of the disbanded Korean girl group seemed to always hang out, as evident in the girls' Instagram updates. CL, Dara, Minzy and Park Bom were seen together recently for the latter's birthday celebration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Minzy, Park Bom and CL also recently released their respective solo songs, while Dara is reportedly working on launching her own music soon, too.

CL dropped her debut studio solo album called "Alpha" in October 2021, which introduced English-Korean songs such as "Tie a Cherry," "Lover Like Me" and "Spicy." She's been active in the US, as she's seen attending the recent MET Gala, performing for talk shows like "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and even American music festivals like “Sound Money Fest” in Florida last April 9 and the upcoming “We Are One Music+ Arts Festival” in Texas on May 15.

CL will also appear at “Summer Sonic” between August 20 and 21, which is the largest annual music festival held in Japan during summer. 

