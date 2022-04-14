Moira dela Torre debunks rumors on alleged split with husband Jason Hernandez

Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez with their dogs Caramel and Pochi

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre quickly debunked rumors that her marriage with Jason Hernandez is on the rocks.

In her Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Moira shared a photo with Mimiyuhh dining.

"Look @jasonmarvinph, it's ur favorite," Moira wrote in the caption.

Earlier today, eagled-eye social media users noticed that Moira deleted all the photos of her husband on her Instagram account, fueling rumors of separation.

Fans of the celebrity couple also claimed that Moira removed the “Hernandez” surname in her personal Facebook account. She also deleted some of their videos on TikTok.

Moira has been trending on Twitter since the rumors broke, with fans showing concern for the couple.

