Is Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez marriage on the rocks? Fans ask

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 12:24pm
Is Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez marriage on the rocks? Fans ask
Moira dela Torre and singer-songwriter Jason Marvin Hernandez got engaged in April 2018 during the music video shoot of "Tagpuan". 
MANILA, Philippines — Fans are wondering if the marriage of Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez is on the rocks.  

This after eagled-eye social media users noticed that Moira deleted all photos of Jason in her Instagram account, fueling rumors of separation.  

The couple, however, still followed each other on Instagram. Jason's Instagram, on the other hand, still features Moira.  

Based on Moira’s Instagram story, she is currently overseas with other artists including Mimiyuhh. It can be noticed that Jason is not with her during the trip. 

Fans of the celebrity couple also claimed that Moira removed the “Hernandez” surname in her personal Facebook account. She also deleted some of their videos on TikTok. 

Moira is trending on Twitter, with fans showing concern for the couple. 

Here are some tweets regarding Moira and Jason’s rumored marriage problem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATEDOPM stars Moira dela Torre, Jason Marvin Hernandez tie the knot 

