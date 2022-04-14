Is Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez marriage on the rocks? Fans ask

Moira dela Torre and singer-songwriter Jason Marvin Hernandez got engaged in April 2018 during the music video shoot of "Tagpuan".

MANILA, Philippines — Fans are wondering if the marriage of Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez is on the rocks.

This after eagled-eye social media users noticed that Moira deleted all photos of Jason in her Instagram account, fueling rumors of separation.

The couple, however, still followed each other on Instagram. Jason's Instagram, on the other hand, still features Moira.

Based on Moira’s Instagram story, she is currently overseas with other artists including Mimiyuhh. It can be noticed that Jason is not with her during the trip.

Fans of the celebrity couple also claimed that Moira removed the “Hernandez” surname in her personal Facebook account. She also deleted some of their videos on TikTok.

Moira is trending on Twitter, with fans showing concern for the couple.

Here are some tweets regarding Moira and Jason’s rumored marriage problem.

MOIRA AND HER HUSBAND JASON WERE SEPARATED? MOIRA DELETED ALL OF THEIR PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM AND SOME OF THEIR VIDEOS TOGETHER ON TIKTOK, REMOVING HER SURNAME "HERNANDEZ" ON HER PERSONAL FACEBOOK. AND NOW TRAVELING TO SINGAPORE WITHOUT THE PRESENCE OF HER HUSBAND. pic.twitter.com/nR8VypODuq — maochiex (@maochiex) April 14, 2022

No we need a "Malaya (10 mins version)" by Moira Dela Torre — Glenn Mongis ? (@glenn_mongis) April 13, 2022

If moira's issue splitting with her husband were true, I dont believe in love anymore. Period. — Blackjack_VIP (@ubeerx) April 14, 2022

Maundy Thursday



Moira deleted her pics with Jason on IG and even unfollowed him on TikTok. What's goingg on????? Di ma bro-broken for today's videeowwww pic.twitter.com/kOPjqjYXnW — a l y (@jessalynolayon) April 14, 2022

Moira’s music is already heartbreaking and if the “separation” issue with Jason is true… Moira’s new album will be all about this pic.twitter.com/kB9YzVeqW7 — cáto (@jigslypuff) April 14, 2022

moira deleted all her posts with jason in IG and tiktok and this was jason’s latest IG post ???? pic.twitter.com/RBzWoJc9Yn — Fritz Colleen ?? (@chocofritzels) April 13, 2022

the best definition of love that i've heard is from moira's husband and now you're telling me that they're might be separated?! walang mag a-asawa!! https://t.co/qYfDAA9t9c — ja (@nimsaaaaaaj) April 14, 2022

Hoping the story about Moira and Jason's issue ain't real.. ????



This pandemic does two things, either you hold things together or you need to part ways to keep both of your sanity and peace in place...????



Break-up season ain't over just yet... Tsss...????????‍?? pic.twitter.com/829ePqkSIm — Ga_Wong1503_ (@Wong036) April 14, 2022

