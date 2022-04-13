^

Entertainment

BGYO's 'The Baddest' reaches 2 million views on YouTube

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 4:23pm
BGYO's 'The Baddest' reaches 2 million views on YouTube
PPop group BGYO
BGYO via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop is on an all-time high as more and more groups are changing the music game in the Philippines. Boy group BGYO's "The Baddest" music video reached 2 million views on YouTube, marking a new milestone for the group. 

The announcement came from Star Music PH's Twitter account. 

"2 MILLION VIEWS FOR THE BADDEST OF THEM ALL! ‘The Baddest’ by  @bgyo_ph reached 2M VIEWS on @YouTube,” the music company wrote.  

"The Baddest" was launch in August 2021, marking BGYO's comeback. 

Meanwhile, BGYO, together with MNL48 and BINI are set to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena in July for the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival. 

“Itatak sa kalendaryo, pag-ipunan ang ticket, ihanda na ang outfit, fansigns, fanlights, at ang puso para sa ating paghaharap-harap sa Tugatog!” Tugatog wrote on Twitter. 

“Live & online, we're ready for you!” it added. 

