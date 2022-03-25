^

Entertainment

Tom Rodriguez deletes Instagram amid rumored split with Carla Abellana

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 3:09pm
Tom Rodriguez deletes Instagram amid rumored split with Carla Abellana
Actor Tom Rodriguez
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez has deactivated his Instagram account following the rumored split with wife Carla Abellana.

The actor's Instagram page is now not available "or the page may have been removed," Instagram said. 

Rumors of the couple's split began last January after eagle-eyed social media users noticed that they unfollowed each other. 

Carla was also spotted not wearing her wedding ring in her YouTube vlog. 

 

 

Carla's father Rey "PJ" Abellana, in his interview with Cristy Fermin, then revealed that there are no third party in the relationship because Tom just had a one-night stand. 

He, however, withdrew his statement a day after his interview. 

Tom and Carla tied the knot in October 2021 after seven years of being in a relationship.  

RELATED: Rey Abellana withdraws one-night stand statement on Tom-Carla marital issue
 

CARLA ABELLANA AND TOM RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kris Aquino hits unnamed ex-boyfriend in Robredo Tarlac sortie, Ruffa Guttierrez reacts

Kris Aquino hits unnamed ex-boyfriend in Robredo Tarlac sortie, Ruffa Guttierrez reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino hit an unnamed ex-lover in the Leni Robredo rally in her hometown Tarlac.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Erich Gonzales marries businessman boyfriend

Erich Gonzales marries businessman boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales tied the knot with businessman Mateo Lorenzo in an intimate church ceremony earlier tod...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ana Jalandoni to sue Kit Thompson for 'savage, barbaric acts'

Ana Jalandoni to sue Kit Thompson for 'savage, barbaric acts'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni will press charges against her boyfriend Kit Thompson after the alleged physical abuse in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Worth all the risks': Sick Kris Aquino goes out to endorse Robredo in hometown Tarlac

'Worth all the risks': Sick Kris Aquino goes out to endorse Robredo in hometown Tarlac

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino came out to endorse presidential candidate Leni Robredo despite her sicknes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Albie Casi&ntilde;o is grateful for his &lsquo;second chance&rsquo; in showbiz

Albie Casiño is grateful for his ‘second chance’ in showbiz

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The past three years have been really hard for Albie Casiño. But after his stint in the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Celebrity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-Yeon proud of her Filipino fans

'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-Yeon proud of her Filipino fans

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
South Korean model and actress Jung Ho-Yeon is the new and first global ambassador of multi-level marketing company IAM...
Entertainment
fbtw
Patrick Quiroz wants to focus on singing career after Sing Galing win

Patrick Quiroz wants to focus on singing career after Sing Galing win

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Patrick Quiroz, who has played roles in A Soldier’s Heart, Hello, Stranger and He’s Into Her, wants to focus more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachel Alejandro back in the US to do film, shows

Rachel Alejandro back in the US to do film, shows

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Rachel Alejandro has joined the cast of the American murder mystery movie Sinister Cover-up.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales

BTS hailed World's Top Artist with nearly $26B global music sales

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Korean boyband sensation BTS topped the list of World's Top Artist as global recorded-music revenues soar to $25.9 billi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ex-lovers Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial exchange playful comments online

Ex-lovers Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial exchange playful comments online

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former lovers Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga recently had a playful exchange on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with