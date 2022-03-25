Tom Rodriguez deletes Instagram amid rumored split with Carla Abellana

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez has deactivated his Instagram account following the rumored split with wife Carla Abellana.

The actor's Instagram page is now not available "or the page may have been removed," Instagram said.

Rumors of the couple's split began last January after eagle-eyed social media users noticed that they unfollowed each other.

Carla was also spotted not wearing her wedding ring in her YouTube vlog.

Carla's father Rey "PJ" Abellana, in his interview with Cristy Fermin, then revealed that there are no third party in the relationship because Tom just had a one-night stand.

He, however, withdrew his statement a day after his interview.

Tom and Carla tied the knot in October 2021 after seven years of being in a relationship.

