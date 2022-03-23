^

Erich Gonzales marries businessman boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 4:40pm
Erich Gonzales marries businessman boyfriend
Actress Erich Gonzales and businessman Mateo Lorenzo
Andre de Leon Lorenzo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales tied the knot with businessman Mateo Lorenzo in an intimate church ceremony earlier today. 

In a now deleted Instagram story of Andre de Leon Lorenzo, the groom's relative, it can be seen that Erich and Mateo were facing the altar. 

The wedding ceremony took place in St. James the Great Parish in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. 

It can be recalled that their marriage banns were posted in the same church which trended on social media last February. 

 

 

The couple were silent about their relationship since they began dating in 2017. 

"I think it's for the best,” Erich told a fan in a Q&A vlog in 2019. 

"I want to protect something so precious to me, something beautiful. I don't want to ruin it so sa akin na lang iyon," she added.

