Erich Gonzales marries businessman boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales tied the knot with businessman Mateo Lorenzo in an intimate church ceremony earlier today.

In a now deleted Instagram story of Andre de Leon Lorenzo, the groom's relative, it can be seen that Erich and Mateo were facing the altar.

The wedding ceremony took place in St. James the Great Parish in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

It can be recalled that their marriage banns were posted in the same church which trended on social media last February.

JUST IN: Kapamilya Star Erich Gonzales and Mateo Lorenzo are Married



Congratulations! Erich and Mateo ????



Read related article here: https://t.co/KHAKbqK1tK pic.twitter.com/sgjdA68xVV — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) March 23, 2022

The couple were silent about their relationship since they began dating in 2017.

"I think it's for the best,” Erich told a fan in a Q&A vlog in 2019.

"I want to protect something so precious to me, something beautiful. I don't want to ruin it so sa akin na lang iyon," she added.

RELATED: Erich Gonzales renews ABS-CBN contract despite allegedly to marry rich businessman