

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Erich Gonzales renews ABS-CBN contract despite allegedly to marry rich businessman
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 10:02am





 
Erich Gonzales renews ABS-CBN contract despite allegedly to marry rich businessman
 


MANILA, Philippines —  Actress Erich Gonzales just renewed her contract with ABS-CBN and Star Magic at the recently held "Kapamilya Strong 2022" event. 


The actress posted her career milestone on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, "Thank you ABSCBN for all the opportunities that you have given me. This is my 18th year as a Kapamilya and I’m grateful for everything. Thank you Star Magic for the love, guidance and support. Maraming salamat po. #KapamilyaStrong2022."


Fresh from the success of Kapamilya serye “La Vida Lena,” versatile actress Erich will star in "the biggest dramatic project of her career that will be revealed soon," ABS-CBN said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.


Gonzales has also been making the headlines lately as she's reportedly about to get married to businessman Mateo Lorenzo, after their banns have been seen at Saint James the Great Parish in Ayala Alabang, revealing a possible wedding date of March 23, 2022.


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Erich Gonzales (@erichgg)







 


Born Erika Chryselle Gonzales Gancayco, Erich started her showbiz career at the age of 14, as a contestant of the second season of the reality talent search "Star Circle Quest" on ABS-CBN. She first came to prominence in her lead role in the drama series "Katorse."


Revisit the historic signing of eleven Kapamilya stars and the announcement of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration in the airing of the "Kapamilya Strong 2022" event on TFC, the Filipino Channel on February 26 and 27 (Saturday, 9 a.m. in North of Latin America territories; Sunday, 11 a.m. in Europe, Middle East, and Africa; 9 a.m. in Asia and 11 a.m. in Guam). 


RELATED: Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks


 










 









ERICH GONZALES

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones move to New York







Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones move to New York



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Jericho Rosales revealed that he and wife Kim Jones are currently settling in their new place in New York City.&nbs...

 






Entertainment
fbtw













Sharon Cuneta mourns death of ex-fiance Charlie Cojuangco







Sharon Cuneta mourns death of ex-fiance Charlie Cojuangco



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Sharon Cuneta shared her grief over the passing of Tarlac congressman and ex-fiance Carlos "Charlie" Cojuangco. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Jolina Magdangal explains why she stays with ABS-CBN despite shutdown







Jolina Magdangal explains why she stays with ABS-CBN despite shutdown



By Jan Milo Severo |
20 hours ago 


Kapamilya actress and TV host Jolina Magdangal explained the reason why she stayed with ABS-CBN despite the non-renewal of...








Entertainment
fbtw













Why Vic Sotto remains at the top of his game







Why Vic Sotto remains at the top of his game



By Jerry Donato |
11 hours ago 


Vic Sotto enjoys a resilient career and remains relevant to audiences.








Entertainment
fbtw













Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks







Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks



By Jan Milo Severo |
20 hours ago 


Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi revealed that he respects the decisions of former Kapamilya celebrities who transferre...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite







'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


Angel Locsin was seen at Kris Aquino's small birthday gathering, as posted by 'The Queen of Media' herself on her Instagram...








Entertainment
fbtw













John Lloyd Cruz allegedly dating artist Isabel Santos







John Lloyd Cruz allegedly dating artist Isabel Santos



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


Artist Isabel Santos fueled speculations that she and actor John Lloyd Cruz are playing sweet music together because of recent...








Entertainment
fbtw













Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion







Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion



2 hours ago 


US actor and director Sean Penn is in Kyiv making a documentary about Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian president's office...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco







'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 hours ago 


Kris Aquino gave her fans a detailed update on her current health status.








Entertainment
fbtw













Coleen Garcia: Motherhood is absolutely life-changing







Coleen Garcia: Motherhood is absolutely life-changing



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
11 hours ago 


After giving birth to her first child, Amari, in Sept. 2020, Coleen Garcia has returned to acting via Jon Red’s Adarna...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with