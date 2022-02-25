Erich Gonzales renews ABS-CBN contract despite allegedly to marry rich businessman

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Erich Gonzales just renewed her contract with ABS-CBN and Star Magic at the recently held "Kapamilya Strong 2022" event.

The actress posted her career milestone on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, "Thank you ABSCBN for all the opportunities that you have given me. This is my 18th year as a Kapamilya and I’m grateful for everything. Thank you Star Magic for the love, guidance and support. Maraming salamat po. #KapamilyaStrong2022."

Fresh from the success of Kapamilya serye “La Vida Lena,” versatile actress Erich will star in "the biggest dramatic project of her career that will be revealed soon," ABS-CBN said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

Gonzales has also been making the headlines lately as she's reportedly about to get married to businessman Mateo Lorenzo, after their banns have been seen at Saint James the Great Parish in Ayala Alabang, revealing a possible wedding date of March 23, 2022.

Born Erika Chryselle Gonzales Gancayco, Erich started her showbiz career at the age of 14, as a contestant of the second season of the reality talent search "Star Circle Quest" on ABS-CBN. She first came to prominence in her lead role in the drama series "Katorse."

Revisit the historic signing of eleven Kapamilya stars and the announcement of Star Magic's 30th anniversary celebration in the airing of the "Kapamilya Strong 2022" event on TFC, the Filipino Channel on February 26 and 27 (Saturday, 9 a.m. in North of Latin America territories; Sunday, 11 a.m. in Europe, Middle East, and Africa; 9 a.m. in Asia and 11 a.m. in Guam).

