

















































 
























^


 













 





 


Entertainment
 
Binibining Pilipinas to return to 'pre-pandemic' level as 2022 search officially opens
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 11:31am





 
BinibiningÂ PilipinasÂ to return to 'pre-pandemic' level as 2022 search officially opens
Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners
BPCI website
 


MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas officially opened its search for beautiful and inspiring Filipinas who will continue the legacy of the country’s premier and most prestigious pageant. 


This year's edition of Binibining Pilipinas is set to crown a new batch of young and empowered queens who will promote beauty and advocacy on the beauty pageant stage. Considered one of the most anticipated beauty events in the world, Binibining Pilipinas aims to produce new titleholders who will replicate the country's success in international pageants.  


Binibini queens currently hold the titles of Miss Intercontinental and The Miss Globe, and have shown stellar performances in pageants such as Miss International and Miss Grand International -- all reinforcing the Philippines' status as an international pageant powerhouse. 


Other than these crowns, exciting activities await the new batch of Binibining Pilipinas ladies. This year’s edition is expected to bring back the pre-pandemic festive and highly-anticipated pageant activities that gather fans and supporters in Araneta City. 


Interested Filipinas who wish to be part of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 have until April 8 to send their application forms to [email protected] or to the BPCI Secretariat at the South Gate Entrance of Smart Araneta Coliseum. Application forms are available for download on the official Binibining Pilipinas website (https://www.bbpilipinas.com/)


RELATED: Miss Supranational still with Miss World PH, new Binibining Pilipinas pageant season opens


 










 









BINIBINING PILIPINAS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'







New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez clarified that she is only a guest host for ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay"...








Entertainment
fbtw













The many hats Janice de Belen wears







The many hats Janice de Belen wears



By Pat-P Daza |
13 hours ago 


Janice on being a mom and daughter: ‘(Being a mother) never stops. I realize I am beginning to sound like my mom. When...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite







'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 days ago 


Angel Locsin was seen at Kris Aquino's small birthday gathering, as posted by 'The Queen of Media' herself on her Instagram...








Entertainment
fbtw













Lani continues to seek medical help for hearing loss







Lani continues to seek medical help for hearing loss



By Bot Glorioso |
13 hours ago 


Lani Misalucha recently gave a health update on her hearing loss following a bout with bacterial meningitis in 2020. Her husband,...








Entertainment
fbtw













Why Carmina Villarroel said yes right away to Widows&rsquo; Web







Why Carmina Villarroel said yes right away to Widows’ Web



By Jerry Donato |
13 hours ago 


‘First of all, it’s the first suspenserye of GMA. When this was offered to me, I didn’t know who were the...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Dustin Yu and Darwin Yu are &lsquo;brothers&rsquo; bonded by acting







Dustin Yu and Darwin Yu are ‘brothers’ bonded by acting



By Jerry Donato |
1 day ago 


Dustin Yu and Darwin Yu are Regal Entertainment, Inc. and Virtual Playground talents introduced in the recently-concluded...








Entertainment
fbtw













Matteo shares marriage&rsquo;s positive effect on mental well-being







Matteo shares marriage’s positive effect on mental well-being



By Nathalie Tomada |
1 day ago 


Matteo Guidicelli recently spoke about his marriage’s positive effect on his mental well-being.








Entertainment
fbtw













'No regrets, just love': Ruffa Guiterrez recalls marriage with ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas







'No regrets, just love': Ruffa Guiterrez recalls marriage with ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared a throwback photo of her and ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas.








Entertainment
fbtw













Joshua Garcia reacts to news that his used utensils are up for 'bidding'







Joshua Garcia reacts to news that his used utensils are up for 'bidding'



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to the news that the utensils he used in a small restaurant in Bulacan...








Entertainment
fbtw













Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay travel to Africa for honeymoon







Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay travel to Africa for honeymoon



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


After tying the knot three months ago, celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are finally having their honeymoon in...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with