BinibiningÂ PilipinasÂ to return to 'pre-pandemic' level as 2022 search officially opens

Binibining Pilipinas to return to 'pre-pandemic' level as 2022 search officially opens

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas officially opened its search for beautiful and inspiring Filipinas who will continue the legacy of the country’s premier and most prestigious pageant.

This year's edition of Binibining Pilipinas is set to crown a new batch of young and empowered queens who will promote beauty and advocacy on the beauty pageant stage. Considered one of the most anticipated beauty events in the world, Binibining Pilipinas aims to produce new titleholders who will replicate the country's success in international pageants.

Binibini queens currently hold the titles of Miss Intercontinental and The Miss Globe, and have shown stellar performances in pageants such as Miss International and Miss Grand International -- all reinforcing the Philippines' status as an international pageant powerhouse.

Other than these crowns, exciting activities await the new batch of Binibining Pilipinas ladies. This year’s edition is expected to bring back the pre-pandemic festive and highly-anticipated pageant activities that gather fans and supporters in Araneta City.

Interested Filipinas who wish to be part of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 have until April 8 to send their application forms to [email protected] or to the BPCI Secretariat at the South Gate Entrance of Smart Araneta Coliseum. Application forms are available for download on the official Binibining Pilipinas website (https://www.bbpilipinas.com/) .

