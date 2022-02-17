Lea Salonga isÂ latest star to call stop on Asian hate in US

Lea Salonga is latest star to call stop on Asian hate in US

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Broadway star Lea Salonga joined other Asians calling to stop the hate on Asians in the USA.

In her Twitter account, Lea shared a thread by sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen.

To fortify my Asian American sisters, here is a ???? of some Asian badass women. Please reply with more, especially from a diversity of Asian ethnicities! pic.twitter.com/7Wrf4vOQll — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) February 16, 2022

"Saw the news last night… my emotions haven’t figured themselves out yet," Lea wrote.

"The perp followed her to her apartment, stabbed her 40 times, then was found under her bed and arrested," she added.

In the thread, Nancy posted her dismay on another Asian-American dying.

"I don’t know how to process all of the Asian American women dying violently," she said.

"Last March, I felt the urgency to educate, advocate, speak out. Now I just feel exhausted and helpless," she added in another tweet.

The latest call for end on Asian hate has been triggred by the latest victim in New York, Christina Yuna Lee, 35, a creative producer who was stabbed to death in a heinous early-hours attack after she was followed inside her Chinatown apartment in NY.

