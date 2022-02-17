

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Lea Salonga is latest star to call stop on Asian hate in US
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 3:00pm





 
Lea Salonga isÂ latest star to call stop on Asian hate in US
Filipina Broadway star Lea Salonga
Instagram / msleasalonga
 


MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Broadway star Lea Salonga joined other Asians calling to stop the hate on Asians in the USA.


In her Twitter account, Lea shared a thread by sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen.




"Saw the news last night… my emotions haven’t figured themselves out yet," Lea wrote.


"The perp followed her to her apartment, stabbed her 40 times, then was found under her bed and arrested," she added.


In the thread, Nancy posted her dismay on another Asian-American dying.


"I don’t know how to process all of the Asian American women dying violently," she said.


"Last March, I felt the urgency to educate, advocate, speak out. Now I just feel exhausted and helpless," she added in another tweet.


The latest call for end on Asian hate has been triggred by the latest victim in New York, Christina Yuna Lee, 35, a creative producer who was stabbed to death in a heinous early-hours attack after she was followed inside her Chinatown apartment in NY. 


RELATED: Lea Salonga gives advice to closet queens on 50th birthday


 










 









LEA SALONGA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel







Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval were seen together in a hotel in Tanauan, Leyte today, Valentine's Day, as photos of the...








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss Philippines Earth 2022 returns to physical pageant, opens applications







Miss Philippines Earth 2022 returns to physical pageant, opens applications



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
6 hours ago 


The Miss Philippines Earth organization and Carousel Productions have marked the opening of the 2022 pageant season...








Entertainment
fbtw













&lsquo;Hugot queen&rsquo; Angelica Panganiban takes own love advice







‘Hugot queen’ Angelica Panganiban takes own love advice



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
16 hours ago 


Angelica Panganiban on being a ‘love guru’: ‘I also learned from the pains and struggles nila (fans and...








Entertainment
fbtw













Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'







Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Kris Aquino shared her birthday wish in a lengthy message on Instagram. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Piolo Pascual willing to work in Manny Villar's AMBS







Piolo Pascual willing to work in Manny Villar's AMBS



 By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is willing to work in Manny Villar’s Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) if his...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Paramount Plus to launch a 'Blue's Clues' movie this year







Paramount Plus to launch a 'Blue's Clues' movie this year



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago  


Paramount Plus is producing a Blue's Clues movie this year, and it will star the three generations of hosts together for a...








Entertainment
fbtw













Beatrice Luigi Gomez reveals reason of breakup with ex-GF Kate Jagdon







Beatrice Luigi Gomez reveals reason of breakup with ex-GF Kate Jagdon



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 hours ago 


Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez finally revealed the reason why she and ex-girlfriend Kate Jagdon broke...

 






Entertainment
fbtw













'Hey Universe': Michelle Dee among applicants as Miss Universe Philippines extends deadline







'Hey Universe': Michelle Dee among applicants as Miss Universe Philippines extends deadline



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
5 hours ago 


Miss Universe Philippines organization partnered with Kumu Philippines to help determine which of the many applicants will...






 

Entertainment
fbtw













Maris Racal shares best Valentine's ever, perks of 25-year age gap with Rico Blanco







Maris Racal shares best Valentine's ever, perks of 25-year age gap with Rico Blanco



By Marane A. Plaza |
6 hours ago 


Maris Racal recalled her best Valentine’s Day celebration ever.







 
Entertainment
fbtw













Beyonc&eacute;, Eilish compete for the Oscars Best Original Song







Beyoncé, Eilish compete for the Oscars Best Original Song



By Baby A. Gil |
16 hours ago 


Hollywood’s Academy Awards does not always pick out the nominees we like. But then, nobody really gets to please e...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!





 



 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with