Lea Salonga gives advice to closet queens on 50th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga asked her fans not to ship her with versatile actor Ian Veneracion.

Lea hosted a question and answer segment in her Twitter account on her 50th birthday yesterday with the hashtag #AskMissLeaAt50.

Twitter user @RhoseYlreb asked Lea: “Are you aware that some of your fans are shipping you with Ian Veneracion?”

Lea answered that Ian is like a baby brother to her.

“WHAT???? Oh please, no. He’s like my baby brother. Please don’t,” she anwered.

Lea also gave some advice to those hiding in the closet.

“One, you are not alone. Two, let no one ever drag you out of the closet. Only you can make that declaration, and no one else. Three, know that you are loved. Just be you, whenever you’re ready,” she said.

Twitter user @Dr. Pompeo, meanwhile, asked Lea what birthday gift she wanted to receive and she answered: “None! I have what I need!”

