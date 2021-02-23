CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Lea Salonga gives advice to closet queens on 50th birthday
Lea Salonga
Photo release

Lea Salonga gives advice to closet queens on 50th birthday

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 8:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga asked her fans not to ship her with versatile actor Ian Veneracion.

Lea hosted a question and answer segment in her Twitter account on her 50th birthday yesterday with the hashtag #AskMissLeaAt50.

Twitter user @RhoseYlreb asked Lea: “Are you aware that some of your fans are shipping you with Ian Veneracion?”

Lea answered that Ian is like a baby brother to her.

“WHAT???? Oh please, no. He’s like my baby brother. Please don’t,” she anwered.

Lea also gave some advice to those hiding in the closet.

“One, you are not alone. Two, let no one ever drag you out of the closet. Only you can make that declaration, and no one else. Three, know that you are loved. Just be you, whenever you’re ready,” she said.

Twitter user @Dr. Pompeo, meanwhile, asked Lea what birthday gift she wanted to receive and she answered: “None! I have what I need!”

RELATED: LIST: Coach Lea Salonga offers life advice from career to love

LEA SALONGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vic Sotto life story featured in GMA TV special
Vic Sotto life story featured in GMA TV special
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
For the first time, "Eat Bulaga" stalwart Vic Sotto sits with Pia Arcangel on "Tunay na Buhay" this Wednesday, February...
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine: Does it make me an activist?
Janine: Does it make me an activist?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Because she’s visible in rallies and making comments about this and that issue (including the “military on UP...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna reposts friend&rsquo;s &lsquo;receipts&rsquo; saying Derek Ramsay is &lsquo;in love&rsquo; with her
Ellen Adarna reposts friend’s ‘receipts’ saying Derek Ramsay is ‘in love’ with her
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna on Sunday further fueled dating rumors between her and Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay after reposting...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives advice to couples into LDR (lockdown relationship)
play
Exclusive
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives advice to couples into LDR (lockdown relationship)
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith gave an advice to couples who are into a long-distance relationship.
Entertainment
fbfb
Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Anne Hathaway was 9th choice for lead role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
When Emily told Andy that a million girls would kill for her job in “The Devil Wears Prada,” she was being l...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
GMA executive defends Suzette Doctolero over 'Voltes V: Legacy' criticism
GMA executive defends Suzette Doctolero over 'Voltes V: Legacy' criticism
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 hours ago
GMA-7 creative head writer Suzette Doctolero has the back of one of the network's top executives.
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo departs for Miss Grand International
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo departs for Miss Grand International
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 11 hours ago
Miss Grand Philippines 2020 Samantha Mae Bernardo will leave earlier for Thailand for the MGI finals and compete with over...
Entertainment
fbfb
Need an aphrodisiac? Try Indian cuisine!
Need an aphrodisiac? Try Indian cuisine!
By Ricky Lo | 22 hours ago
First, a confession: All these years, my taste buds have been accustomed to three kinds of food Chinese (understandable),...
Entertainment
fbfb
First Name A New features today&rsquo;s singing stars
First Name A New features today’s singing stars
By Carlo Orosa | 22 hours ago
The untimely, sudden death of theater and live concert icon Freddie Santos last Dec. 17 was grieved by many in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbfb
Amy Poehler&rsquo;s new film Moxie celebrates girl power
Amy Poehler’s new film Moxie celebrates girl power
By Nathalie Tomada | 22 hours ago
Award-winning US comedian, actress and producer Amy Poehler directs and stars in the upcoming girl power film Moxie.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with