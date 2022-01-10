

















































 
























Entertainment
 
'Pinoy Big Brother' finalist Samantha Bernardo tests positive for COVID-19
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 3:17pm





 
'Pinoy Big Brother' finalist Samantha Bernardo tests positive for COVID-19
MGI 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo at her Philippine homecoming press con
Gem Tugade
 


MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen and "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) finalist Samantha Bernardo is in home quarantine a few days after returning to the outside world from the PBB house, as she tested positive for COVID-19.


The Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up made the announcement about her health diagnosis on her Instagram page today.


"I would like to inform everyone that I tested positive for my PCR test yesterday. It's unfortunate because I was supposed to do a lot of work, but this calls for home quarantine and rest days," she said.


She also shared that she is currently "feeling weak and have colds as symptoms," but "still able to smell and taste."


 








 


"I promise that I will take care of myself and hopefully recover faster," she further said. 


She also reminded her more than 500,000 Instagram followers to "stay safe and healthy."


The beauty queen recently finished as one of the final five housemates of the celebrity leg of the Kumunity edition of PBB.


WATCH: Samantha Bernardo answers 'Slam Book' questions




RELATED: Samantha Bernardo breaks silence over controversial Miss Grand International final Q&A answer


 










 









